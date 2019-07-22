Toby Alderweireld says his focus is on Spurs but a move away is possible

Toby Alderweireld stated he is fully focused on Tottenham Hotspur, however, a move away is still a possibility.

The Belgian defender has a £25m release clause in his extended deal with Spurs but the clause ends on Thursday.

Manchester United and AS Roma have been linked this summer but both seem to have prioritised other targets.

Focused on Spurs

After Tottenham's 3-2 victory over Juventus on Sunday, the Belgian was asked if he expects to be a Spurs player come the start of the season to which he replied:

“Yes. That’s my focus in football," he said.

"Everything can go quick but all I’m doing is focusing on Spurs and being fit for the start of the season."

The 30-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 as he followed Mauricio Pochettino after his loan spell at Southampton.

“I think the manager [Mauricio Pochettino] knows I am committed to the club and the team but you never know in football. A game like [Juventus] I was captain - so that shows the manager has trust in me and I’m showing the right attitude.

“Again, it [a club triggering the clause] can happen but my focus is on Spurs and in my head, I will be playing for Spurs.

“I try to deliver the job I need to do – I’m happy and that’s it. I try to come back fit. Of course, everyone has had a good holiday but like [against Juventus] we showed, we are where we want to be at the moment.”

Professional as ever

Despite the ongoing speculation, the defender has remained professional throughout it all.

He was awarded the captain's armband with Hugo Lloris absent and Harry Kane starting from the bench.

Focused on starting the season with Spurs, Alderweireld said: “Because from day one I do what I need to do. I am happy.”

“I think that is the way the manager wants us to play, to give everything to the team and work hard and that’s it. I am here I work hard and do what needs to be done.

“It’s tough because pre-season is tough. I do my best like in every club I’ve been at. From day one I do my best.”