Manchester United end interest in Christian Eriksen who has heart set on Real Madrid

Manchester United have ended their interest in Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen with just over a day left of the transfer window.

Spurs are interested in selling Eriksen before Thursday's 5pm (BST) deadline, in order to pursue moves for Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Barcelona's Phillipe Coutinho.

However, it is believed that Eriksen has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Eriksen's Madrid dream blocking several transfers

United ending their interest in Eriksen because he wants to move to Real Madrid may hinder the Spanish giants move for Paul Pogba.

Pogba is Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane's top target for the remainder of the transfer window, having already added £272 million worth of talent to his squad, including Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and of course Eden Hazard.

However, United are unlikely to sanction a transfer for Pogba if they are unable to find an adequate replacement - which Eriksen may have been if he joined the Red Devils.

Furthermore, it is unlikely that Tottenham are willing to add more attacking midfielders to the side if they are unable to move on Eriksen.

Eriksen is also believed to be open to signing a new contract at Tottenham if Zidane doesn't come calling - which is unlikely as Zidane is reportedly not remotely interested in signing Eriksen right now.

Can Spurs sign both?

Sky Italy have reported that Tottenham have agreed on a deal in principle to sign Argentina international Paulo Dybala.

It is understood that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino personally phoned his compatriot to try and persuade him to make the move to North London.

Despite Dybala reportedly being far keener on a move to White Hart Lane than he was to Old Trafford, the player's image rights could prove a stumbling block as they are owned by an individual company.

Sky Sports also reported Tottenham's interest in signing Phillipe Coutinho on a season-long loan.

This deal, however, is only likely to materialise if Dybala does not join Spurs or if Eriksen leaves Spurs.

It is also believed that Spurs want to sign both players - but only if Eriksen leaves.

Their priority is getting the deal for Paulo Dybala over the line, but Phillipe Coutinho's eagerness to leave Barcelona and come back to England may sway Spurs chairman Daniel Levy towards his direction.

You can follow transfer deadline day here on Vavel live from 7am (BST) and catch all the deals as they happen.