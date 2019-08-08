Arsenal sign Kieran Tierney on a long-term contract from Celtic

Kieran Tierney has made the switch from Celtic to Arsenal as he became their fifth summer signing after committing to a five-year contract worth £25m.

The youngster completed a medical this morning and agreed on personal terms following lengthy talks which led the Gunners to pay a record fee for a Scottish player.

Celtic previously rejected two bids from Arsenal for Tierney during the summer transfer window.

Negotiations were slow and painful

The Gunners have finally landed Tierney as they were heavily linked with the Scottish International all summer and he will wear the number three shirt for the Gunners.

The Gunners had an initial £15m bid was rejected followed by a second £25m offer which was also rejected due to the fee containing too many add-ons and heavily dependent on Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League, but finally, Arsenal met their valuation and the third bid was accepted.

Tierney told the club's official website: "It feels great. I'm delighted to be here. Obviously, I'm injured now, but I'm just looking forward to getting back on the pitch, training and getting involved with the squad.

"When I was younger, my ambition was always Celtic. The ambition was Celtic and that was my dream when I was younger," he said.

"I've done that, I've made my dream, I've lived my dream and I've loved every single minute of it. Now I just feel was the right time to take a step on. I feel this is a great opportunity for me."

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery added: "We're delighted Kieran is joining us. He's a very talented player who will continue to improve. He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group."

Tierney’s career to date

Tierney is a Celtic born and bred and signed for the club at the age of seven.

He came up through the youth ranks and earned a reputation as a strong wide player with great potential.

He continued to impress when he played in the development throughout the 2014/15 campaign.

Later in the season, Tierney made his competitive debut for Celtic on 22 April 2015, coming on as an 81st-minute substitute in a Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United.

The Scottish international leapt forward for a breakthrough season in 2015/16, playing over 30 matches and starting ahead of Emilio Izaguirre as Celtic’s first-choice left-back.

It was a fantastic season for Tierney who received both the Players' and Writers' Young Player annual awards by playing a significant role in Celtic’s title-winning campaign.

Tierney prolonged his stay at the club and impressed as the club’s left-back. Success kept coming for Tierney and Celtic - with further three league titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

He also added further personal accolades – winning both the Players' and Writers' Young Player awards for the third campaign in succession (2017-18 campaign)

In Tierney’s final season, he made 40 appearances in all competitions for Celtic during the 2018/19 campaign.