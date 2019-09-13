Sheffield United vs Southampton: Blades return from the international break to host Saints

Sheffield United resume their Premier League season by hosting Southampton at Bramall Lane.

The Blades last match was a thrilling 2-2 draw at Chelsea while the Saints also emerged with a draw, 1-1 at home to Manchester United.

Sheffield United are on five points as they sit in 10th place whilst Southampton sit on four points in 13th as both sides play their fifth match of the season.

Review of both teams so far

Sheffield United began their season with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth courtesy of a late Billy Sharp equalizer.

Eight days later, John Lundstram gave the Blades their first top-flight win in 12 years with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Blades were undone by another late goal, this one by Harvey Barnes of Leicester City as the Foxes earned a 2-1 win.

Prior to the matchup with Chelsea, Chris Wilder's men earned a second-round 2-1 triumph over Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Southampton began their season poorly, getting routed 3-0 at Burnley followed by a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in their home opener.

They earned a vital 2-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion through goals from Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond. A 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Fulham was followed by a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Head to head

Meeting for the seventh time, this will be their first matchup in the Premier League since 1994, with four others being contested in the Skybet Championship and one other matchup in the Carabao Cup.

Their last match was the cup meeting with the Blades emerging 1-0 victors through a Marc McNulty 63rd minute goal.

Prior to that, the last game was in 2009 with Sheffield United running out 2-1 winners. Southampton's last win was in May 2008 by a 3-2 score.

Team news

The Blades are relatively healthy with only John Fleck (thigh), David McGoldrick (shoulder) and Callum Robinson (hamstring) in doubt.

The Saints will be without Redmond through an ankle injury and Kevin Danso, who picked up a red card against Manchester United.

Ryan Bertrand (ankle), Michael Obafemi (thigh) and Djenepo (fitness) are also questionable to make the trip to South Yorkshire.