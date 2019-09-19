Phil Jagielka: "We have keep going"

Phil Jagielka has said Sheffield United "have to keep going" after a disappointing home defeat to Southampton at the weekend.

The Blades face Everton this Saturday and will be hoping to keep up their impressive away form since returning to the top flight.

Blades keen to bounce back

United's home defeat to Southampton was their second of the season and Jagielka has expressed the need to keep team spirit alive.

In their previous two away games this season, against Bournemouth and Chelsea, the Blades have come back to earn a point with a late goal.

Jagielka told the clubs media: "The lads will only gain more and more spirit as the season goes on. It's easy to lose confidence in this division. We have to keep it going as long as possible."

Jagielka wants to be an influence at the Blades

At the age of 37, the former Everton captain is providing the squad with vasts amount of Premier League experience

Speaking about his role at the club the defender said: "I've had fantastic older pro's help me throughout the years.

Hopefully, I can benefit my teammates now and they will be saying something similar about me in years to come."

Phil hoping for special return

The defender who came through the ranks at Sheffield United spent twelve years of his career with the Toffees before moving back to Bramall Lane this summer.

Saturday will be the first time he will return to Goodison Park.

"I'm hoping it will be a very special weekend for me," He told the clubs media.

"I'm sure we will take plenty of fans who will make plenty of noise."