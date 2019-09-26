Joe Gomez aware of the need for patience for first-team opportunities

Joe Gomez reflected on his current playing time, with Joel Matip utilised as Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back partner so far this season. The duo have forged a strong partnership at the base of Jurgen Klopp’s side, helping Liverpool maintain a perfect start to the season at the summit of the Premier League.

Gomez determined to keep working in search of more game time

As such, Gomez has seen his playing time limited this season, with Wednesday night’s 2-0 Carabao cup win over MK Dons his first start for the Reds since the UEFA Super Cup back in August. Despite his lack of game time, the 22-year-old remains determined to keep working hard for further opportunities, admitting that the club’s current form requires patience on his end.

“Obviously I have not been playing and obviously every footballer wants to be playing,” Gomez said after the cup win. “At the same time, I. understand that we are the European Champions and the lads are doing very well at the minute so all I can do is keep my head down, keep working hard in training and keep waiting for the right time.”

“Until then, I have to keep working hard. You cannot sit there and be down. You have to stay positive and do yourself justice when the time comes. You need to show the good attitude otherwise you will do yourself harm.”

Gomez credits Matip and Van Dijk stronghold

Matip and Van Dijk were the defensive pairing for Liverpool in June’s Champions League final and the duo have never looked back since, with the former impressing in particular, emerging from fourth choice centre-back to a consistent cog in Klopp’s side.

Indeed, Gomez was keen to credit his teammates for their form. “Credit to them, they are doing unbelievably well – as well as the whole team – and as I say, I understand. Obviously, it is frustrating for me at the same time because I want to be playing but it is what it is.”

“I have to keep working hard. We have a great set of lads to learn from – Virgil as well, who I learn from every day.”