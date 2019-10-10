Real Madrid set to return interest for Christian Eriksen in January

Tottenham Hotspur are set to finally offload Christian Eriksen this season, whether it is in January or at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. The Spurs maestro is out of contract at the end of the season and there have been no signs of him agreeing to a new deal.

The North London side will receive a bid from Real Madrid in an attempt to lure Eriksen away from the club in the January transfer window.

Despite sitting at first place in La Liga, Zinedine Zidane's position at the club is under huge pressure and has reportedly identified Christian Eriksen as a solution to Madrid's problems in midfield.

Spurs reportedly valued Christian Eriksen at £225m, but may now be forced to sell him for just £27m to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

Since Real Madrid initially expressed an interest in him last year, the Dane's performances on the field have been a shadow of his former self. However, Eriksen refused to blame his poor form on his transfer speculation despite admitting it has been his hardest time at the club.

''It's definitely my hardest season right now at Tottenham. The first year when I came was probably a bit up and down, but since Pochettino came in 2014 it has been a success story.

''We as players must try to keep all the negative things completely out. Everyone is professional and in all clubs there is talk of players going away. That side of the matter has no bearing on how we have performed so far this season.

''If I, as a football player, took all the rumours to me, I would float on a cloud. But I know that it can't all be true. It does not affect me what is written.''

The 27-year-old is just one of several Spurs stars that could leave this season. There have been no improvements in agreeing on a new contract with either Jan Vertonghen or Toby Alderweireld who look to see out the expiration of their contracts with the club.