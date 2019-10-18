George Baldock: "I love playing at Bramall Lane"

George Baldock has said he 'loves playing at Bramall Lane' as the Blades go searching for a second Premier League home win of the season when Arsenal visit on Monday.

The Blades have suffered three defeats in a row in the Premier League at home but have been unlucky not to pick up something in those matches.

Players and fans as one

The Blades have exceeded expectations so far this season and Baldock has acknowledged the role the Sheffield United fans have played this season.

He told the club's media: "I love playing at Bramall Lane, the fans are incredible. It’s like we’re one, like we’re all fighting for the one goal.”

The South Yorkshire side were absent from the top flight for twelve years and after two promotions in three years they find themselves going up against some of the best teams in Europe.

"Because it’s my first time in the Premier League, I think I look into my opponents more," Baldock said.

"Myself and Alan Knill examine who I’ll be facing in detail so I’m prepared and ready."

Baldock praises Wilder

Baldock is now into his third season under Chris Wilder's guidance and he has been full of praise of the man who has taken United from League One to the Premier League.

"The manager says it how it is, he speaks the truth and never lies. All the boys here would run through a brick wall for him. If he wants you to improve, you’re going to improve."

Wilder was criticised by some pundits for his comments following Dean Henderson's error against Liverpool but Baldock has defended his manager's strategy.

"This Gaffer works with us 6/7 days a week and with the Hendo [Dean Henderson] thing you just have to look a week on and he’s put in a Man of the match performance against Watford.

"The manager demands standards, he is the same with everyone, no matter what your role is."

Baldock focusing on club football

Baldock has caught the eye of many this season with consistent performances but he insists he is not thinking about international football at this current stage.

"I can qualify for England & Greece, I don’t really think about it to be honest - I'm focused on playing well for Sheffield United.

"It would be proud moment if either happened though."