Trio of EFL clubs interested in loan signing of Manchester United youngster in January

18-year-old Manchester United midfielder James Garner is of interest to several EFL clubs, who are seeking to bring him in on loan in January.

Garner could certainly benefit from game time in a competitive division such as the Championship or League One as he looks to make a name for himself.

Preston North End, Wigan Athletic and AFC Sunderland are the three clubs reportedly interested in him, according to The Sun.

Where would be the best fit for Garner?

Perhaps the most suprising of the linked clubs would be Preston, with Alex Neil spoilt for choice at the moment in terms of midfield players.

The likes of Alan Browne, who was a a star man for North End last season, has struggled to get in the team due to the performances of Daniel Johnson, whilst summer signing Tom Bayliss is yet to even make a start in the league with so many options available to the manager.

It could be argued that a move to Wigan or Sunderland would allow Garner to get more minutes under his belt, which is the most important factor of any loan move that may happen.

Wigan sit four points of the relegation zone in the Championship, with Paul Cook reportedly a big fan of the youngster, whilst Sunderland are chasing after promotion from League One after last seasons play-off heartache.

Solskjær predicts a big future for the midfielder

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has spoken highly of the youngster, even comparing him to former player Michael Carrick, he said:

"He knows we believe in him, we've got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick.

"I know he's young and I know it's not fair on kids to compare great players like Michael was, but he's the same mould. He plays simple passes through the lines."

Garner made his first team debut for United in February after coming on from the bench in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

He then went on to secure himself a new deal with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022 with an option for a one year extension.

At just 18 years of age, he has also represented England at Under 17,18 and 19 level.

It remains to be seen if he will be sent out on loan for the second half of the season or where he could end up.

He has been included in the 20-man squad for United's Europa League game against FK Partizan on Thursday.

Although, with aspirations of becoming a regular for the first team at United, securing a loan move could prove to be a big moment in his career.