Memorable Match: Chelsea 2-3 Burnley

The Blues suffered a nightmare start to the season, having two men sent off as Burnley came away with the three points despite being the major underdogs.

Burnley were as high as fourth with this impressive victory whilst the reigning champions dropped all the way to 16th.

How the match unfolded?

New club captain Gary Cahill was sent off for a lunge on Steven Defour in the 14th minute and Burnley took full advantage. The Clarets raced into a three-nil lead in just under 20 minutes.

Burnley was disciplined, energetic and showed no mercy when going forward. Sam Vokes scored the opener heading home before Stephen Ward lashed in his goal from a difficult angle. Vokes secured his double with a vicious volley past the helpless Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea improved after the interval and got a goal back from summer signing Alvaro Morata who headed home after coming off the bench.

The Blues didn't make it easier to get back into the game as Cesc Fabregas joined Cahill in the lonely walk down the tunnel late into the game with a second yellow.

With just nine men, David Luiz managed to reduce the deficit after being set up by Morata but Burnley held out to secure a famous victory at the Bridge.

An away day to remember

Burnley was always going to make it difficult for Chelsea but no one expected them to win and do it in style too.

Some might say that Cahill's early red card set up the game for the Clarets but their resilience can't be ignored. Ward and Matt Lowton were impressive in their attacking display from their full-back positions.

Vokes was getting amazing service and this paid off when he scored his first and second goal of the game. Ward even managed to contribute with a goal himself and it was arguably one of the best goals of that weekend.

Burnley hadn't won away since their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in April and to get an opening day win against the champions was something that couldn't be underestimated.