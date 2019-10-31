Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool may miss out on Carabao Cup Quarter-final due to fixture clash

Liverpool came through to beat Arsenal in a penalty shootout on Wednesday night to progress through to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

A stoppage-time equaliser from Divock Origi meant the the 10-goal thriller went to penalties and Curtis Jones secured the victory for the Reds with the final penalty kick.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a side of youth and experience, with the likes of James Milner, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain lining up alongside 16-year-old Harvey Elliot, Sepp van den Berg and Neco Williams.

Celebrations cut short?

Anfield erupted as Jones fired home the fifth and final penalty to win it for Liverpool, ending a game to remember for the Reds.

The reality, however, is that the quarter finals are scheduled to start the week commencing 16 December - the same week Liverpool fly out to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.

"I am not concerned, somebody else has to be concerned because we didn’t make the fixtures, we didn’t make the schedule," Klopp began in his post match press conference. "If they don’t find an appropriate place for us, not 3am on Christmas Day, then we don’t play it.

"We played tonight, we wanted to win, we did that and if they don’t find a proper date for us, then we cannot play the next round, so whoever is our opponent will go through or Arsenal plays and I cannot change that."

One young man in particular was a stand-out...

16-year-old Elliot made his second senior appearance for the European Champions after starting in the previous round against MK Dons.

After signing for the Reds in the summer, the former Fulham youngster has made a real impression on Merseyside.

On his performance, Klopp said: "He is exceptionally talented, absolutely, and he’s a nice kid as well.

"To see him how he encouraged the crowd at the corners, I had a couple of moments when I was really touched tonight, to be honest.

"He played really well, not like you would expect a 16-year-old boy to play and that’s cool."

Nerves of steel from Jones

It is not difficult to imagine the weight on young Jones' shoulders as he stepped up to take the final penalty at the Kop end.

Score and send the team through to the next round, after numerous comebacks to draw the game level - or miss and risk going on to lose the shootout.

"You need to be born in Liverpool probably to do that. It was not my idea," Klopp began. "When I saw the list the last time, Divock was on five and Curtis on four.

"Curtis has no issue with self-confidence, he absolutely doesn’t struggle in that department. It’s good."

A mentality instilled throughout the club

Liverpool fans have witnessed some incredible moments and comebacks at Anfield over the years but after going 1-3 down in the first half, it would have been easy to write this relatively inexperienced and makeshift side off.

But the resilience of this team, from the youth to the senior professionals, shone through on the night as they continued to search for an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

"It happened now a couple of times but it has to always be special – and it was special tonight," the Liverpool boss said. "We were 3-1 down and played really good football, but we lost the ball in the wrong moments, we were too open in these moments.

"I saw so many really good performances, I was so happy and pleased for the kids obviously, they will remember their first night at Anfield for the rest of their lives and in the end they made it a proper, special football night.

"It was a difficult football game and they worked their socks off and played their soul on the pitch. I really loved it."

On Thursday morning, Liverpool were drawn away to Aston Villa in the last eight.