Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham Preview: Spurs can take big step towards qualification 

Tottenham Hotspur were victorious in the reverse fixture against Red Star Belgrade with a comfortable 5-0 win at home, however, their away form will give Belgrade a huge reason to believe they can move above Spurs into second place on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites have played with little confidence this season, and their belief will certainly be flat after conceding a 97th-minute equaliser against Everton on Sunday, failing to win another away match in the league since January.

Red Star's Rajko Mitic stadium has proved to be a formidable place to visit, where the Serbian champions are currently spending the season unbeaten at home. It will be a huge test for Tottenham's away form and whether they can perform under pressure.

A defeat for Spurs will see them drop into third place in Group B, piling the pressure on the North London side who still have a trip to Bayern Munich following their 7-2 loss in the reverse fixture.

Team News

Hugo Lloris (elbow), Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Erik Lamela (hamstring) have not travelled with the squad as they continue to overcome their sustained injuries.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have both travelled this afternoon to Serbia despite concerns.

Kane suffered from a virus that caused him to miss Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday, meanwhile, Son's mental state raised concerns after the events that occurred at Goodison Park.

As for Red Star, there is no news of injuries, giving head coach Vladan Milojević a fully fit squad to choose from.

Previous M eetings

Both sides clashed for the first time since 1972/73 in October where Spurs thumped Red Star with a 5-0 victory at home in the reverse fixture, securing their first three points in Group B.

Players to watch

Spurs have been in poor form this season, although, Tottenham's golden boy Dele Alli looks to be heading back to his best after scoring two goals in his last three matches.

Harry Kane missed out on Tottenham's last match against Everton through illness, however, if fully fit, the Spurs talisman will be looking to increase his tally of goals this season.

The English striker has enjoyed his goalscoring form in the Champions League this season, managing four goals in three matches.