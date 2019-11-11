EFL Championship Team of the Week: Gameweek 16

GK- Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion)

West Brom remain at the top of the division following a 1-0 away victory against Hull City. Whilst it’s normally the Baggies attacking flair that catches the eye, it was defensively they proved more impressive at the weekend. ‘Keeper Sam Johnstone made three saves and added another clean sheet, taking his season total up to three.

CB- Ben White (Leeds United)

Centre back Ben White continued his astounding start to the season as Leeds carried out a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers. The defender won three aerial duels and had a pass success rate of 80%. Leeds have the best defensive record in the league and Ben White’s performances have contributed massively to their stunning eight clean sheets this season.

CB- Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)

Millwall found themselves victorious in a South East London derby on Saturday as the Lions beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at The Den. Shaun Hutchinson opened the scoring with a header on six minutes before putting on an excellent defensive display. Hutchinson won seven aerial duels and managed seven clearances as Millwall found all three points late on in the game.

CB- Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion)

Kyle Bartley played a crucial part in West Brom’s win, limiting Hull to just three shots on goal. The centre-back had a tackle success rate of 100% and amassed five clearances throughout the game. His pass success rate of 79% demonstrated the Baggies dominance, as the West Midlands outfit sit two points clear at the top of the table.

RWB- Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest)

The Brian Clough Trophy went home to Nottingham on Saturday as Forest came out on top against bitter rivals Derby County. Matty Cash yet again stood out for the home team recording three tackles, three clearances and two interceptions. The academy product has been reliable and consistent all season, despite playing out of his natural position of centre midfield.

LWB- Sam Clucas (Stoke City)

Stoke City returned to winning ways on Saturday with an emphatic 4-2 victory over Barnsley. With two goals to his name Sam Clucas was the man of the match, dominating play until his substitution in the 73rd minute. On top of his goals, the 29-year-old had a pass success rate of 75%, including two key passes. The Potters moved off the bottom of the table, being replaced by Saturday’s opposition, and with Michael O’Neil recently appointed as first team manager the Staffordshire side will be hoping they can kick on for the rest of the season.

CM- John Swift (Reading)

Reading thrashed newly promoted Luton Town at the Madejski Stadium this weekend, as the home side won 3-0 in a dominant performance. John Swift carried on his impressive form with another two assists, taking him to six for the season, the most of any player in the division. Swift’s creativity was matched in his defensive work making five successful tackles in a forceful midfield performance.

CM- Tiago Silva (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest have surprised many with their early season form this season, and the acquisition of Portuguese centre-mid Tiago Silva has been crucial in their promotion challenge. Silva recorded two key passes during Forest’s win over Derby, as well as 76% pass success rate and 100% tackle success rate.

CM- Paul Gallagher (Preston North End)

At 35-years-old Paul Gallagher still has plenty to offer for Preston North End. The midfielder played seventy-two minutes, hitting the woodwork early on before scoring from the spot in the second half. Preston sit second in the table after a 3-1 victory over a revitalised Huddersfield Town, surprising neutrals as the highest scorers in the division. Gallagher completed seven key passes at the weekend, the most of any player on the pitch.

ST- Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

Patrick Bamford had previously gone ten games without scoring before his penalty found the back of the net against Blackburn. The striker went on to assist Jack Harrison with an outstanding touch and lay off inside the area as Leeds made it 2-0 inside the first half. Leeds fans were beginning to question Bamford’s starting place but after a good performance will be hoping the one-time Championship Player of the Year can have another season to remember.

ST- Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough)

Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough again failed to find three points at the weekend as they drew 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers. Britt Assombalonga earned the point for Boro as the striker bagged a brace with a goal either side of halftime. However, the troubles continue for Boro as they sit inside the relegation zone just four points above bottom side Barnsley.