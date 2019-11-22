Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes look for fifth Premier League win in a row

Leicester City make their way to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion as the Premier League returns from the international break.

The Foxes come into the game off the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal which saw them rise up to second in the table, courtesy of goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.

The Seagulls' run of two consecutive wins in the league came to an end in their last outing after they were defeated 3-1 by Manchester United.

While Liverpool will not be caught up to this matchweek, three points for Leicester could cut the gap at the top to five points, while a win for the hosts could see them rise up into the top half of the table.

Key Battle

Pascal Groß has notched a goal and two assists in his 12 league appearances this season, with the German still to truly rediscover his form from his first season in England.

Coming up against the side with the best defensive record in the league so far, Brighton's playmaker will have to find that form when facing Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu, who has been a revelation for the Foxes.

Last Meeting

Brendan Rodgers sat in the stands of the King Power Stadium during the last encounter between the two teams, shortly after becoming the Leicester manager.

The Northern Irishman watched his new side win 2-1 under the watch of Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler, as goals from Demarai Gray and Vardy claimed their first victory in six matches.

Team News

Leandro Trossard has recovered from an ankle injury to be in contention for the hosts while Adam Webster joins the Belgian in returning from a similar injury.

Lewis Dunk is unavailable for the match due to a one-match suspension, while Aaron Connolly is still recovering from a groin issue that will see him out for the game.

James Maddison and Jonny Evans were both doubts during the international break due to a calf strain and illness respectively, but two key Leicester men have been cleared for duty.

Predicted Line-ups

Brighton: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Duffy, Burn, Alzate; Propper, Stephens; Trossard, Groß, Maupay

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison; Barnes, Perez, Vardy

Manager's Comments

Brighton boss Graham Potter complimented his opposition in his pre-match press conference, stating: "You can see why they're up there in the top area of the league, and they are where they are on merit. I've been really impressed with them.

"They have players who can hurt us and we have to be collectively good and have a good basis for how we want to defend. We're in good form at home, but you don't get anything in football for what you've done in the past."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers assessed his opposite counterpart's route to the Premier League, stating that "there’s no set path."

"He went to Sweden and did a great job, and did well at Swansea in the circumstances he was in.You can see in his teams that he does his work. He wants his teams to play attacking football."

Turning his attention to the run of fixtures his side faces on the return from the international break, he stated: "We’ve got a tough schedule over the next couple of months and we’ll need the whole squad. We need to keep our focus.

"Football is difficult to forecast. I can only prepare our team, I can only focus on the next game."

He added: "I learned when I was younger when I tried to think about how many points we will get over the next five games, it’s better to just focus on the next game."