Rafael Benitez explained how he would try to break down Premier League leaders Liverpool, with the former-manager tipping them to end their wait for the league title this term.

The Spaniard famously guided the Reds to the Champions League back in 2005 and believes that Jurgen Klopp will be able to deliver the elusive Premier League title to Anfield with the current group of players at his disposal.

Benitez backs Liverpool to end wait for Premier League title this term

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league so far this season, having picked up 46 points from a possible 49 thus far, with the two dropped points coming via a stalemate at Old Trafford. A run that has seen Klopp's side set a new club record for the longest unbeaten league run, stretching to 33 games, the Reds have looked impenetrable while their rivals continue to show holes in the armour, enabling a fourteen point gap to emerge between reigning champions Manchester City.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Benitez said: "I think so" when asked if his former club will win the league this season.

"I think they are doing so well. They are very consistent. Normally, you can win games and you can lose some games but they are very consistent. It is very difficult for them to lose games and for them to lose games in a row, for sure."

"I think they have been signing the right players for the last few years. Spending money, obviously, but very good players in the right positions. The things that the manager was looking for. And they have the right balance.

'It is very difficult', Benitez analyses Liverpool's strengths

Reflecting on the current crop of players, Benitez identified the plethora of strengths within Klopp's squad, identifying their energetic, gegenpressing system as a very hard philosophy to break down for opponents.

"They have the goalkeeper and the defenders. They have the full-backs who go forward and the strikers have pace and ability. The midfielders, they press all the time. So as soon as they attack you, if they give the ball away, they are pressing you."

"So it is very difficult to counter-attack, it is very difficult to create something. If you are a team that has plenty of possession, they are so aggressive it is not easy. If you are a team that wants to play counter-attack, they are so quick."

"We tried with Newcastle United but we could not get behind them because they were faster than our players. That's it."

"If you don't have a team that is as strong as them then it is very difficult because you have to defend. If you have very good players who can keep the ball in possession then you can try but it will be difficult because they are aggressive."

"These three players up front, they can press, they are quick, so it is not easy to play from the back."