Burton Albion vs Gillingham preview: Both sides looking to avoid mid-table mediocrity 

Both sides come into the fixture knowing a loss could see them fall into the daunting prospect of mid-table obscurity for the remainder of the season, as the play-off pack continue to stretch the gap.

Before 3pm, there will be a six point gap between Burton and the playoff places. Whereas Gillingham face the task of overturning an eight point deficit to sixth placed Portsmouth.

Team news

Burton Albion:

For the first time this season, the Brewers find themselves with ultimately a clean slate in regards to injuries in the squad. Recent absentees in Nathan Broadhead and Reece Hutchinson have returned and are in contention to be in the matchday squad. Ben Fox who suffered a disastrous knee injury in preseason has returned to training after several months out, offering a boost to the Brewers fans and staff alike.

Gillingham:

The Gills, if wanting, could name the exact same eleven which saw them defeat Shrewsbury in their previous fixture 2-0. The squad was bolstered in the January transfer window with John Akinde joining from Lincoln City. He has since been nominated for the PFA player of the month for Sky Bet League One, as the forward notched two goals and two assists in the previous month. The side also are currently on a ten game unbeaten streak, and will be hoping to continue their vein of form.

Managers thoughts

Burton Albion:

Speaking to iFollowBrewers, Albion manager Nigel Clough explained the importance of the fixture:

"The teams, certainly the next four are in form, and non-more-so than Gillingham.

"Steve will be looking for a late push,[and] charge towards the play-offs, so it'll be an interesting game I think.

"Two home games in the space of four days, it gives us a good opportunity."

Gillingham:

Gills manager Steve Evans spoke to the club's official website, and showed his admiration for Nigel Clough's outfit:

“Burton have a strong front two and their midfield is tasty. I have enormous respect for Nigel Clough and their Chairman. We will have a game plan and we know the rewards if we win. We need to take our chances.

“Nigel's team reminds me of the team I had at Rotherham. I am impressed with the signings he has made."

Previous meetings

Gillingham hold an extremely narrow record over the Brewers, with six wins, one draw and five losses.

The last meeting between the sides saw Albion victorious, with a 1-2 away victory at Priestfields back in August. A Broadhead brace was enough for the travelling side that day, with Ousseynou Cissé grabbing the Gills goal.

Kick off is at 3pm at the Pirelli Stadium.