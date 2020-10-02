Middlesbrough vs Barnsley preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Middlesbrough have stuttered under Neil Warnock, and secured survival right at the death in last season's campaign.

This season, they have failed to win any of their three matches, drawing two and losing one.

The Boro boss is yet to taste victory on home soil, losing three of his four home matches since taking charge.

Barnsley have already beaten the Teesiders once this season, that win coming in the EFL Cup second round.

However, the Yorkshire side have gone three matches without scoring, despite picking up their first point with a 0-0 home draw against Coventry City.

Ones to watch:

Boro's new signing Chuba Akpom will be looking to add to his debut goal against QPR.

The former Arsenal youth player will be looking to fire his side up the table, as his predatory instinct in front of goal will be invaluable to Middlesborough's season.

For Barnsley, midfield playmaker Luke Thomas will be called upon to ignite his side's struggles in front of goal.

Thomas assisted Barnsley's two goals in their victory over Boro in the EFL Cup and will be looking to provide ammunition to forwards Cauley Woodrow and Connor Chaplin.

Team News:

The only absentee for either side is left-back Ben Williams, who will miss the majority of the season after having surgery on an ACL injury.

Predicted Lineups:

Middlesbrough (3-1-4-2): Bettinelli, McNair, Hall, Dijksteel, Johnson, Saville, Howson, Tavernier, Akpom, Assombalonga.

Barnsley (3-4-1-2): Walton, Andersen, Helik, Sollbauer, Williams, Mowatt, Styles, Ludewig, Thomas, Chaplin, Woodrow.

Managers' Comments:

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber faced the press on Friday morning, suggesting Neil Warnock is one of the all-time greats, ahead of his 1500th managerial game:

“He is a very experienced coach and I’m sure the game will be another big challenge for us. But we must take confidence of our EFL Cup victory there recently."

Boro Assistant Kevin Blackwell spoke to the press after his side's 1-1 draw with QPR. He was particularly pleased with the progress of Chuba Akpom:

"It was two sides who both worked very hard. While they had their spells, I think we had more spells of danger than they did."

"We have only had Chuba here three or four days and he acquitted himself very well."