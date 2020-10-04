Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Top three meetings

With Sheffield United spending a few years in the Championship, most of the clashes against Arsenal were cup games but that doesn't mean they were not great games.

We tried to collect their best three meetings...

3. Sheffield United v Arsenal 1-2, 28 June 2020

While this game was not a "stomp" nor full of goals, this win meant that the Gunners could continue their FA Cup run which later led to Mikel Arteta's first trophy and the glimmer of hope for Arsenal fans that better times may lie ahead.

The game started out controversially as The Blades got the lead early but VAR showed it came from an offside. In the 25th minute Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette was fouled in the penalty area and referee Paul Tierney gave a penalty to the London side and Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal the lead.

The game was pretty even and The Gunners seemed to be keeping the lead comfortably until a defensive mistake from Sead Kolasinac lead to David McGoldrick putting the ball past Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez from close range.

It seemed that the game will go into extra time but Dani Ceballos came in clutch and closed the game in the 91st minute.

Embed from Getty Images

2. Arsenal v Sheffield United 3-0, 23 September 2006

We had to go back a little further for the second-place game which was a convincing Arsenal game and a Thierry Henry masterclass.

Arsenal slowly asserted their dominance over United during the game, but Blades keeper Ian Benett held out with huge saves to leave Freddie Ljungberg frustrated.

The first breakthrough came in the 65th minute when Henry chipped a ball into the box and Cesc Fabregas's touch provided William Gallas an easy opportunity which he smashed into the corner. This was the defender's first goal after moving from Chelsea.

Henry was involved in the next two goals as well, it was his cross that Blades defender Phil Jagielka diverted into his own net and it was the French forward who sealed the game with a header, providing Arsenal's first win at the Emirates Stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

1. Arsenal v Sheffield United 6-0, 23 September 2008

Arsenal fielded it's youngest starting eleven ever with an average age of 19 and the youngsters showed up big time on the League Cup stage.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Nicklas Bendtner putting one in the low corner from outside the box. Bendtner doubled down just three minutes before the break, from a marvelous Aaron Ramsey solo and backheel assist. The Danish player then became the provider himself chipping the ball over United's defense for Carlos Vela to finish it with style.

The second half wasn't any better for The Blades as Vela scored his second with a brilliant close-range finish making Sheffield keeper Paddy Kenny sit down and watch as the ball fell past him. The fifth goal was the crown on 16-year-old Jack Wilshere's stunning performance as he drilled in a difficult shot from the edge of the box. The final goal saw Vela completing his hat-trick with Ramsey again providing the assist.

Embed from Getty Images