The five key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's post-Leeds United press conference

Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with his side's showing during Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 victory over Leeds United despite him acknowledging that there are things that need to be improved upon in future games.

Raul Jimenez grabbed the only goal of the encounter 20 minutes from time at Elland Road which in turn sealed a second consecutive victory for the Wanderers.

On the performance

After the game Santo admitted that his team improved as the game went on. Speaking to Wolves.co.uk, he said: "The hard work of the boys was key, especially in terms of fitness of the team.

"We grew as the game went by, so it is a fantastic answer, it was good with some aspects to improve. Good in terms of fitness, in terms of organisation. Better in the second half, we did not allow too many situations.

"In the beginning it was very difficult for us. The dynamic of Leeds was amazing, they unbalanced, they broke us, they created chances.

"We needed to adjust, and were humble enough to recognise, as the game goes by, situations will happen."

On Wolves chances

Santo went on to say that his team's improved fitness helped them to grow into the game.

"We had good moments, good chances.

"One goal for offside was a good movement, switch of play, one versus one and we finished the action in the box. Both teams worked very hard, it was a very good game.

The Portuguese continued: "The answer, in terms of fitness, was better. That allowed us to grow into the game, but we always want to go for the goal.

"Against Leeds, it was important to stay in the game, defend well and find our talent and movements to try to win the game"

On what changed after the break

Additionally, Nuno revealed that in the second half it was about discovering how his side can be more clinical when going forward.

"It is very hard to play against Leeds, the way they defend, the way they go man to man.

"It is difficult to release and find spaces, and the boys started doing some of the things that can unbalance situations, driving with the ball, not allowing a second line of possession. We had more patience to unbalance Leeds.

"Half time was about knowing what we need to be more clinical up front. The possession, good movement, and the goal was good."

On Kilman's growth

Following Max Kilman's assist for the only goal of the game, helping him towards a worthy man of the match performance, Santo said: "He works very hard, knows what he has to improve and has become stronger as time has gone by.

"I am proud of the answer he gave me, but the credit is for him. Waiting for your moment, the way you prepare yourself for competition, is what matters for us. When your chance comes, you have to respond and Max did that.

"I always say our backups are our base for the future and Max three seasons ago was a backup- a very good one, that now is ready to compete. This is the process."

On time to work in training

Finally, Nuno said that the best way for his team to compete going forward is to train well as he mentioned: "The international break was a big disruption. We did not have much time.

"What we need is to go to the training ground. This is a group of players that, the best way to compete is to train well, to work hard and this is what we will do this week so we can sustain our performances.