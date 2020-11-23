Stoke City vs Norwich City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Daniel Farke's Norwich City make the trip to Stoke City on Tuesday with the hopes of keeping their top spot which they gained after a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday. This is the first time the Canaries have been top since their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Hosts Stoke City go into Tuesday's game sat in seventh place after being on the right side of a seven-goal thriller at home to Huddersfield Town last time out. The Potters have an opportunity to go top with a victory over their visitors, even if it is just for an hour or so.

Team news

There are no new injury concerns for Michael O'Neill ahead of Tuesday night, but he will still be without first and second choice goalkeepers Adam Davies and Angus Gunn who are both out injured.

Winger James McClean is still self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 whilst on international duty with the Republic of Ireland and midfielder Jordan Thompson remains a doubt, he picked up a knock whilst away with Northern Ireland.

The trio of Todd Cantwell, Jordan Hugill and Kenny McLean will all be missing for Norwich on Tuesday. Daniel Farke confirmed they are all expected to be out for the next few weeks with their respective injuries.

Midfielder Lukas Rupp is a doubt with a hamstring problem, as well as full back Xavi Quintilla who is struggling with a hip injury.

Predicted lineups

Stoke City (4-2-3-1): Bursik; Smith, Batth; Souttar, Fox; Mikel, Clucas; Brown, Powell, Campbell; Fletcher.

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Sorensen; Skipp, Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Placheta; Pukki.

Ones to watch

Michael O'Neill has been seen to be putting a lot of faith in some of the young players at Stoke this season, one of those benefiting most is Tyrese Campbell. The 20-year-old has scored five goals and set up a further five in the league this season, putting him top of the charts for goal involvements along with Reading forward Lucas Joao.

When a team gets relegated, one of the big questions is which players are the club going to try to keep hold of. In Norwich's case, Emi Buendia was one of those players and it is proving to be the right call by Daniel Farke. The Argentine has been one of the best performing players in the league this season, with one goal and three assists to his name.

Previous meetings

The two sides last met in Norwich's Championship title winning campaign two years ago. However, Stoke were unbeaten in both games, claiming a 1-0 win at Carrow Road before a 2-2 draw at the Bet365. The Canaries have not beaten their hosts in the last five attempts, with the last win being a 1-0 away victory in 2013.

How to watch

This game is a 7:00pm kick off and will be available to watch on both sides' respective 'iFollow' page for £10.