Brewster is a "breath of fresh air" says Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has said club record signing Rhian Brewster has been a "breath of fresh air" at the football club.

Brewster, who joined the Blades two weeks ago from champions Liverpool, is yet to make his debut and is expected to feature against Fulham on Sunday.

“He's a breath of fresh air," Wilder told the clubs media.

"He’s given us a spark. The decision to start him or not is a big one. He’s been working extremely hard, undoubted natural talent.”

The Blades have struggled for goals in their opening four games, only scoring one, coming in their most recent game at Arsenal, thanks to David McGoldrick.

"Supporters are the foundation of the game"

Wilder has spoken up for the supporters of football by hailing them as the foundation of the sport when asked about the distribution of funds of English football.

“There’s a responsibility on everyone in the game to protect it," Wilder said.

"We have to preserve what we’ve created over the past 100 years. Supporters are the foundation of our game, we have to listen to what their view is.”

Wilder has always been outspoken about these kind of matters, having spent a lot of time working at the lower levels in his career before working his way up the football pyramid to the Premier League.

“There’s always oppurtunity to improve," he went on to say.

"Whether it’s from an outside view or internally.”

Team news

The Blades boss has admitted they will not be looking to sign anyone on deadline day despite rumours of bringing in a defender to add squad depth as regular starter Jack O'Connell has been ruled out for a number of months through injury.

“The players that are in the building are the ones we’re going to go with," he told the clubs media.

"They’re the ones that will take us through to January.”

Ahead of the visit of Fulham on Sunday, Wilder has also hinted that he will not have a full squad to pick from.

“We have got a couple of injury issues and a potential issue with one of our player.

"I can’t confirm or deny if he’ll be available for the weekend, we’re still working away with the authorities.”