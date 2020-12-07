Brentford vs Derby County preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney will be looking for another victory to lift his Rams side out of the relegation zone for the first time since mid-October.

The Rams have picked up as of late, picking up five points from a possible nine, but before that, they had lost six of their last nine league games, which left Derby in a precarious position in the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's Brentford are the only side in the Championship unbeaten in their last six games, as they hunt for promotion once again after losing in the play-off final last season.

Brentford will be eager to take six points from their next six, as they play strugglers Derby and Nottingham Forest.

Team news

Both sides have a relatively low amount of injury concerns, with the home side still without Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, as they are still recovering from ankle injuries. Shandon Baptiste is also still out with a knee injury.

Derby currently has no injuries, but Nathan Byrne is set to miss out through suspension, after receiving his fifth yellow card at the weekend, in the away win at Millwall. Graeme Shinnie is also only one yellow card away from suspension, too.

Predicted lineups

Brentford:

Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Dasilva, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Canos.

Derby County:

Marshall; Wisdom, Davies, Clarke, Forsyth, Shinnie, Bielik, Knight, Jozwiak, Holmes, Kazim-Richards.

Ones to watch

Ivan Toney

Filling the gap left by Ollie Watkins was always going to be a hard task, but he has filled it perfectly,

Joint top-scorer in the league with 14 goals and two assists after 16 league games, Toney has been vital to the Bees form, forming a great partnership with Bryan Mbeumo. The Frenchman has assisted Toney four times, with the two of them topping the Championship assist to goalscorer charts.

Colin Kazim-Richards

Another striker looking to fill the void left by the previous, Kazim-Richards has done very well of late.

Filling the target-man space left by Chris Martin following his release in the summer was crucial, especially considering the way Derby play. When he signed, much of the fanbase was left unimpressed, but his recent performances have caught the eye, scoring once and assisting once on his last three games.

Previous meetings

The last time the two sides met was back in July, when Brentford won 1-3 at Pride Park. Watkins and Said Benrahma got the goals for Brentford, while Jason Knight scored for the hosts.

How to watch

This match will kick-off at 7:45pm on Wednesday December 9 and is available to watch on the red button on Sky Sports Football. Alternatively, it is possible to view the game by purchasing an iFollow match pass for £10.