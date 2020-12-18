Nuno Espirito Santo's five key quotes ahead of Burnley trip

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to build on their impressive comeback last time out against Chelsea when they travel to Burnley on Monday night.

Wolves currently sit in 10th in the Premier League after 13 games, only three points adrift of the Europa League positions and only a further point away from the Champions League spots.

They face a Burnley side who are only one point above the relegation places and after 12 games, have only won on two occasions which came at home to Crystal Palace and on the road to Arsenal.

On Wolves fitness

Going into the clash at Turf Moor, Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that his side does have a couple of injury concerns to deal with.

"We have some problems from the previous game against Chelsea. We still have a couple of days, Saturday and Sunday, to assess and decide.

"When a player does not participate in a training session, it is always a moment of worry.

"We trust the medical department and there is still a couple of days, so hopefully some that are outside can join us tomorrow and Sunday to prepare for the game."

On building from Chelsea victory

After going 1-0 down from an Olivier Giroud strike, goals from Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto completed an impressive comeback for Wolves.

Despite earning this impressive victory, it is clear that Santo knows that consistency is important and that his team still have a lot of work in front of them.

"We are looking to sustain our level of performances. It is always our aim and we try to be consistent through the game, this is the process that we are trying.

"Again, Monday (we need to) compete well against a tough team. It will be a tough match, and we want to play good football, and this what we are working for.

"We did a good game, Even the match before I think we did good, but I am aware that there is a lot of work in front of us."

Nuno continued: "It is still a long way to go in terms of how we want to do things, but I am pleased with the fact that the players are committed to us. We work as a unit to try and improve everybody.

"We are trying to be consistent knowing it is going to be tough. Play good, be consistent, all these details. We are ready for it."

On Neto's improvement

This season Neto has been a more of a regular starter for Wolves in comparison to last campaign and Santo clearly believes that in that time the winger has shown much improvement.

"It is always good to see a young player improve and develop. I think Pedro since last season has been always a way to improve, being more consistent in his actions.

"I think he is playing well and is working hard for the team, which is the most important aspect I can see, that he is a team player."

On Dendonckers new contract

After midfielder Leander Dendoncker signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2023, Santo said that he is a very important player for the Wanderers.

"He is a versatile and very good player- a huge player for us in terms of his work rate, the spaces that he can fulfil on the pitch, the distances.

"He is a very important player and I am truly happy that he is going to stay with Wolves for more time."

On Burnley

Finally, Santo acknowledged that the challenge on Monday will be a tough one after admitting that they will cause a lot of problems.

"They are very tough. Burnley are a good team, create a lot of problems, a physical team with good possession of the ball.

"They are very compact, have talented players in midfield and up front. It is a very demanding challenge for us on Monday."