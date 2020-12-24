Huddersfield Town coaching staff sign new contracts

Huddersfield Town have confirmed head coach Carlos Corberán and his assistants Jorge Alarcón and Narcís Pèlach have all signed new long-term deals with the club.

Town have confirmed Corberán, Alarcón and Pèlach have all put pen to paper on a deal which will keep them at the John Smith's Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Danny Schofield has also put pen to paper which has formally formalised his switch into the first team coaching role from the B Team lead coach.

When did Corberán and his staff join the Terriers and how are they doing?

Corberán alongside his staff joined the Terriers during the summer of 2020 replacing former Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley who was sacked by the club and Corberán has so far done a decent job guiding the club to 12th in the Sky Bet Championship after 20 games and playing some very attacking and impressive style of play.

What did Corberán and Town chairman Hodgkinson have to say regarding the new deal for the coaching team?

Terriers chairman Phil Hodgkinson spoke to Huddersfield's official club website after Corberán had signed his new deal and explained the decision to offer his head coach a new deal.

“Ahead of bringing Carlos and his team to the Club at the conclusion of last season, we laid out a specific set of criteria that we wanted from our new Head Coach. It is fair to say, after five months, that Carlos and his team have shown everything we were looking for – and more," Hodgkinson said.



“Carlos and our coaches have brought a clear identity back to our play, win or lose; that was the top priority. We wanted a return to the ‘No Limits’ mentality we had back in 2016, where we show belief in our players and staff, and we can see that too.



Carlos is completely aligned with how this Club operates, and as such has shown a real faith in our young players too. We head into the New Year with over 15% of our First Team minutes coming from Academy graduates, which is a real testament to that commitment." Hodgkinson added.



“All this adds up to one thing – we wanted to get back to winning games. Whilst doing all the above in a compressed, unique season, Carlos has certainly shown he knows how to achieve this too.



“These new, improved contracts show our commitment to Carlos and the three coaches, and their commitment to what we’re building together at this Club.”

Town boss Corberán also gave his thoughts on the new deal saying:

“I’m really pleased to be at Huddersfield Town, and to work with the people here every day.

That starts with the Chairman, the Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby and everyone else. The high level of commitment that everyone here shows makes my job easier."

“From the moment I arrived here, I felt like a Terrier. That’s because I share the same values as the Club, we have a really good project here, and this commitment allows us to plan as well as possible in terms of the development of our players and our style." he continued.



“I’m very proud that Huddersfield Town wanted to extend our contracts, and I can promise that we will continue to give our very best for the Club in return. The spirit of the Terrier is to always demand more – the very best – from ourselves, and we will give everything to make us more competitive and make our fans as proud as they can be.

That has been my commitment from the first day and does not change; to make our fans proud.” he added.

The Terriers are next in action when they face local rivals Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday before facing Blackburn Rovers at home on Tuesday.