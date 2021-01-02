The Key Quotes from Marcelo Bielsa's post-Tottenham Hotspur press conference

Leeds United fell to their second defeat in five games as they went down 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Saturday's lunchtime kick off.

The defeat which was the Whites eighth of the season, leaves Leeds in 11th in the Premier League table, heading into the FA Cup draw against Crawley Town next Sunday.

On the performance

Goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld gave Spurs what looked like a comfortable victory, however, the Whites did put on a spirited display.

After the game, Bielsa gave his thoughts on the match action to the awaiting media and he started off by reflecting on the performance of his side.

"The first 30 minutes of the first half was positive," he said.

"The final 15 minutes of the first half were slightly more even and the first 15 minutes of the second half were our most difficult moment when they were better than us.

And then in the second half of the second half we started to dominate again. We had a good offensive production. For our opponents to create only a few more chances from us, they came about through errors that we could have avoided." he continued.

"We lost some balls when we were building up from the back. We weren't winning the second balls on the set-pieces," he explained.

Leeds have had a few problems in recent weeks defending set-pieces and during the game it cost them in this game also.

"We also suffered a goal from a set-piece. In the game we created ten chances, we didn't score any goals and our opponent created 12 and scored three," he revealed.

"For me the fundamental difference was of course the efficiency, and the fact their offensive game came about through errors that we could have avoided.

I think the capacity for our forwards to unbalance their defence was sufficient and the capacity to defend from our defender I thought also was good. We had possibilities to unbalance in attack. We showed we can defend against some top forwards." The former Argentina boss said.

"The situations that came about from us that made it very difficult to defend in our own half, this is where we must polish our performance. This game is comparable to the ones we had against Chelsea and Man United. In that sense we have improved.

"Today, we were in conditions to have a closer game, so that the margins weren't so big. We didn't manage it because we suffer on some occasions where we were making mistakes that can be avoided. We have gone through similar problems like those faced today." he explained

"It's not for a lack of experience or the need for a longer adaptation period to the league because we are in conditions to take better decision than those we took. So that the result of the game is similar to what unfolded throughout."

Update on Llorente, Cooper and Roberts

Leeds United continued to be without defenders Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper who are both currently out injured, with the former being out since the start of December and the latter since just before the festive period.

Bielsa issued an update on both of them saying that "they are both recovering." It's unclear how long it will be before we see them in the match day squad next.

Another absentee in the squad today was Tyler Roberts, the forward who is behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order for the number 9 role at Elland Road. The United boss Bielsa said that "he is unavailable at the moment." after looking across at the Leeds media team in the press room.

On Alioski's defensive capabilities to play against slightly stronger opponents in the Premier League

In some of the games against the big six in the Premier League it appears that Ezgjan Alioski has struggled to cope with the defensive side of his game.

The former Chile boss Bielsa gave his thoughts on if he feels Alioski has the defensive capabilities against the stronger opponents.

"Yes of course, he situations that Alioski may have suffered are not linked to the resources that he has. He has all the necessary resources to neutralise the capabilities of the opponents," he said.

"So the situations that he faces are a very big disadvantage, like for any player it would be difficult for him to resolve, and for that I feel responsible because there are situations in the game when we make it difficult for him to defend, due to our organisation.