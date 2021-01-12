Hull City 3-2 Fleetwood Town: Late show from the Tigers see them through to the last eight

Paddy Madden and Wes Burns looked to have put Fleetwood Town through to the last eight of the Papa John's Trophy, until Mallik Wilks, Keane Lewis-Potter and finally Lewie Coyle scored deep into stoppage time to win it for Hull City.

Story of the match

As the game kicked off, both sides tried to press early and put their opponents under pressure. Fleetwood had the first shot of the game that was well saved by Matt Ingram down to his right, and Hull were forced to defend a couple of corners early on that in the end came to nothing. Ingram's poor distribution gave the ball back to Fleetwood but after their third corner in the first five minutes the score remained goalless.

Fleetwood did take the lead, however. On seven minutes, James Scott was beaten too easily by Burns and after the resulting cross, Madden fired in off the post. Fleetwood remained much the better side for the opening twenty minutes with no real openings for either side.

Good play from Coyle and Thomas Mayer saw Scott have a headed chance on 21 minutes before Josh Magennis' shot was blocked as Hull looked to spark into life, but Fleetwood's defense held firm. A wonderful cross field ball from Dan Batty found Coyle in space moments after, but Mayer hesitated when he was played in by the captain and the chance was lost. Scott had the best opportunity of the half but he got his feet tangled six yards out after a cut back by Mayer.

Hull had grown into the game and Batty in particular was starting to find players in space, but Fleetwood could have gone two up if it hadn't been for a combination of Ingram and Andy Smith, with the Tigers clearing the ball away and out of danger. Despite their hard work the home side again nearly conceded with Callum Camps going close from range. A stop start end to the half came with no real opportunities for either side and Hull had work to do if they were to salvage anything from the game.

Grant McCann made a triple substitution at half time, with Dan Batty, Thomas Mayer and James Scott all making way and George Honeyman, Wilks and Lewis-Potter coming on for the home side. Honeyman in particular gave Hull more bite in midfield and it was clear that McCann was going for it with such attacking changes. It was 2-0 to Fleetwood however on 52 minutes with poor marking from a free kick leaving Burns to fire a deflected effort into the net.

Coyle produced a good save from Joe Hilton soon after as Hull pushed forward to try get back into the game, and the ball just wouldn't drop for Magennis or Lewis-Potter with Fleetwood managing to clear. Quick thinking from Wilks saw Regan Slater, Lewis-Potter and Elder combine for Magennis to shoot, but Hilton saved the effort and Sean McLoughlin headed over the bar soon after as Hull started to knock on the door.

Lewis Potter shot as Alfie Jones and Slater played him in but Hilton made another smart stop just after the hour mark. Coyle was next to test Hilton as Hull won another corner but the Fleetwood defense held strong. As the last twenty minutes approached however, the away side started to break up the play, making the most of any contact and disrupting Hull's momentum.

Lewis-Potter set up substitute Ahmed Salam with 13 minutes to go but his shot was deflected wide. From the resulting corner though, Hull pulled a goal back. Wilks headed home from close range after Honeyman's excellent delivery and it was game on with only ten minutes remaining. Two minutes later Hull were level. Another excellent corner from Honeyman saw Keane Lewis-Potter head home in a remarkable turn around to make it 2-2.

Embed from Getty Images

Hull kept on pushing for a winner, and with one minute of added time remain ex-Fleetwood right back and home town boy Lewie Coyle smashed in from all of 35 yards to send the home team into wild celebrations as they go through to the next round.

Takeaways from the match

Coyle thunderbolt wins it late for the Tigers

It was written in the stars for Lewie Coyle, it seems. The ex-Fleetwood right back got the ball 35 yards out in the 93rd minute and smashed an unstoppable shot into the top right corner of Joe Hilton's goal to seal Hull's comeback and see the Tigers through to the next round. Honeyman, Wilks and Lewis-Potter tipped the game in the Tigers favor but Grant McCann will be delighted at the determination his players showed to get the win after a poor opening 55 minutes.

Fleetwood let two goal lead slip to crash out

Somehow, Fleetwood managed to throw away a two goal lead in space of three minutes and then fell to a late, late blow from their former player in the 93rd minute. Fleetwood looked comfortable for the majority of the game defensively but Hull's pressure eventually told to condemn the away side to a second successive defeat at the KCOM this season.

Embed from Getty Images

Stand-out players

Wes Burns was excellent from right back for the visitors and was a constant thorn in Hull City's defense. He grabbed the second goal of the game and it was only when he was taken off that Hull had any luck in front of goal. George Honeyman had an outstanding second half with two excellent corners that led to goals. One of Hull's younger players - Andy Smith, who made his debut - didn't look out of place at the heart of defense. Lastly, who could forget Coyle? His winner - which he didn't celebrate against his old team - was a moment to remember for the captain.

Embed from Getty Images

Teams

Hull City: Ingram; Coyle, Smith, McLoughlin, Elder; Slater, Jones, Batty; Scott, Mayer, Magennis.

Substitutions: Long, Wilks, Honeyman, Lewis-Potter, Greaves, Salam, Leake.

Fleetwood Town: Hilton; Burns, Connolly, Rydel, Hill; Coutts, Camps, Whelan; S Morris, Madden, J Morris.

Substitutions: Borwick, Duffy, Saunders, Baggley, Matete, Boyle, Batch.