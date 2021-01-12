Where are they now? The Newcastle United team that gave Derby County their only Premier League win

Newcastle United take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Tuesday night with the Blades still looking for their first league win of the season. Chris Wilder's men are officially the worst starter's to a Premier League season.

When Sam Allardyce's Magpies took on Derby County in September 2007, they gave the Rams their only victory of the 2007/08 campaign, an embarrassing statistic for any club and current Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will be hoping that his side don't repeat that against winless Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It's an unwanted record for any club, but how do the players who started for Newcastle that day feel having been the only eleven to let a dismal Derby side claim victory? Where have those player got to since then?

Steve Harper

Goalkeeper Harper is the longest serving player in Newcastle United's history. He may not have always been the first choice at St James' Park but his loyalty to the Magpies is there for all to see.

Having made 157 appearances for United in total, he has since been at Hull City and North-East rivals Sunderland. Thankfully, the Toon legend didn't make a single appearance for the Black Cats. He did feature in this disastrous game at Pride Park before returning to the bench upon usual number one Shay Given's return to fitness.

Today, Harper finds himself back at St James' and is a member of Steve Bruce's coaching staff, as well as the goalkeeping coach for the Northern Ireland national team.

Steven Taylor

There is no disputing that Steven Taylor became something of a cult hero amongst the Geordie faithful during his 13 years at St James' Park, and the defender was living the dream when he joined the Magpies in 1995 having developed as a player at the infamous Wallsend Boys Club.

Taylor left the Magpies in 2016 after their most recent relegation from the Premier League with him not being in then-manager Rafa Benitez's plans for their upcoming Championship campaign.

Since his departure, Taylor has certainly got himself about. Having initially made the move to the States and Portland Timbers, he then returned to England for two years to play for Ipswich Town and Peterborough United.

He has since returned abroad, firstly for Wellington Phoenix and currently for Indian Super League outfit Odisha.

Cacapa

Who would have thought that a Brazilian international could have featured in such a shambolic display in Derby?

In fairness, Cacapa only made three appearances for Brazil and they came between 2000 and 2001 so the defender was hardly an international star.

His spell at Newcastle lasted for two years and he made 25 appearances in that time, departing when they were relegated to the Championship in 2009.

Since then, he has featured for Cruzeiro and French side Evian before returning to his native Brazil in 2011 to end his career at Avai.

Cacapa did also give it a go in management but that wasn't successful as he was sacked as manager of Brazil's under-15 national team after just over a year in charge.

David Rozehnal

Czech international Rozehnal's spell on Tyneside was a short one. Perhaps this embarrassing defeat to Derby was what put him off!

Signing from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2007/08 campaign, he made just 21 appearances for the Mapgies before heading to Italy to join giants Lazio.

The defender is well travelled and since leaving St James' Park in 2007 has featured for Hamburg, Lille, Oostende and Sokol Kozusany before his retirement from the game in 2018.

Charles N'Zogbia

N'Zogbia is probably one of the better known players who featured for Newcastle at Pride Park that day, having spent his full senior career playing in the Premier League.

The Magpies brought him into the English top-flight in 2004 and he left in 2009 following the club's relegation.

After that, he made the switch to Wigan Athletic to remain in the Premier League before Aston Villa came calling for him. He also made two appearances for the senior French side between 2010 and 2011.

Alan Smith

Alan Smith, not the former Arsenal striker, joined Newcastle United not long before the Pride Park shambles, arriving from Manchester United.

Having began his career at Leeds United where he developed his game in their youth setup, he joined the Red Devils in 2004 and lasted three years at Old Trafford before his switch to the North-East where he remained in 2012.

Since his departure from St James' Park in 2012, he has gone onto play in the lower leagues with Milton Keynes Dons and Notts County where he announced his retirement from the game.

Whilst at Meadow Lane, he took over as caretaker manager before he was re-united with ex-Newcastle teammate Kevin Nolan who took his first steps into management.

Embed from Getty Images

Geremi

Geremi is probably one of the lesser known former Newcastle players, but he did make just short of 50 for the Magpies between 2007 and 2009.

He joined from heavyweights Chelsea after impressing in the English game with North-East rivals Middlesbrough who he was on loan with in the 2002/03 season.

After leaving Newcastle, he only spent another two years playing professionally, firstly with Ankaragücü, and then AEL Larissa in Greece.

Nicky Butt

It's hard to think Champions League winner with Manchester United Nicky Butt could find himself featuring in a side who gave a newly promoted team their only win of the season just eight years after lifting the trophy in Barcelona, but Butt did just that.

With 270 appearances to his name at Old Trafford, it was a coup for the Magpies to secure his services, however he did hand in a transfer request to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sir Bobby Robson was waiting in the wings to sign him and he became a regular in the side after his loan spell at Birmingham City in the 2005/06 campaign.

His one club after leaving Tyneside is Hong Kong side South China, but despite ending his playing days he has achieved plenty since. In 2012 he returned to Manchester United to take up a coaching role with the reserves, before being appointed their Head of Academy in 2016. He was also briefly assistant to Ryan Giggs when he took over as interim boss following the departure of David Moyes in what was a difficult time at Old Trafford.

Butt is part of the 'Class of 92' who purchased Salford City. Nowadays, the group of former Manchester United players only own half the club, with the other 50% sold to billionaire Peter Lim as the club look to continue their climb up the football pyramid.

Embed from Getty Images

James Milner

This defeat to Derby may well have been one of the lowest points of James Milner's career, but with all that he's achieved since he certainly won't have this defeat hanging over his head.

Leeds born and bred, Milner began his career at Leeds United before joining the Magpies in 2004 from the Whites.

Having left St James' Park in 2008, a year after the Derby loss, he made the switch to Aston Villa, a side who Newcastle fans can no longer stand it seems, before winning the Premier League at Manchester City and then with Liverpool just last year. Add to that a Champions League triumph in 2019, there is no way that Milner will look back on the Derby game as he has created so many positive memories since then.

Embed from Getty Images

Michael Owen

It's fair to say that Michael Owen isn't exactly the most popular figure on Tyneside nowadays after a number of controversial comments that he has made in his days as a TV pundit since then.

His spell at Newcastle ended on a sour note as the Magpies were relegated in 2009, and no doubt the 1-0 loss at Derby will have been one of a number of low points, not just at the club, but in his overall career. Perhaps he jinxed the club's downturn in fortunes when he signed a new deal at St James' Park and said the he believed that it was a "good time to be at Newcastle."

After calling it quits in 2009, he joined Manchester United before spending a season at Stoke City in the 2012/13 season.

As previously mentioned, Owen is now a regular TV pundit and commentator, and he also breeds his own race horses.

Shola Ameobi

Shola Ameobi, one man in the Newcastle team that day that can probably realistically say that it hurt, even to this day.

He spent 19 years with the Magpies if you include his five years in the academy and despite being born in Nigeria, he became an adopted Geordie himself.

It seemed strange to see Ameobi pull on the shirt of another club but that happened for the first time in 2014 when he moved Turkish outfit Gaziantep, before returning to the English game for spells at Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Notts County.

Shola can't keep away from Newcastle though and he is back at St James' Park as the club's loan manager. He also makes appearances on Sky Sports, usually when they are broadcasting Newcastle games.