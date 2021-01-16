Post-Match Analysis: Wolves defeated in Black Country derby, what needs to change?

West Bromwich Albion defeated local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

The game was full of drama, with two penalties and a comeback making the match-up one to remember for the Baggies.

West Brom's Matheus Pereira slotted away two penalties along with a Semi Ajeyi header proving the difference.

Wolves would go 2-1 up after being 1-0 down with Fabio Silva scoring his first home goal and Willy Boly scoring on his return to the squad.

A day that the Wolves squad will not want to see again, especially on the defensive part.

Raul Jimenez is still largely missed

With Raul Jimenez still recovering from his worrying fractured skull injury sustained against Arsenal on November 29, Wolves are struggling.

Jimenez is undoubtedly one of the main players in this Wolves squad and with him missing for coming up to two months now, the squad is left with a huge hole up-top.

With the wide players looking for crosses into the box so often, the offensive threat in aerial situations that they possess is not up to the standard that is needed.

There were 11 corners in favour of Wolves and just one of them resulting in a goal in the form of a Boly finish from the floor.

With Jimenez on the pitch there is another target man in the box which the wingers and corner takers will feel more comfortable swinging the ball in towards, in turn getting more goals.

Is it time to get rid of the back four?

In recent games, Nuno has opted to go for a back four in an attempt to attack in numbers and look more dangerous on the attack. While this may work for attack it leaves the defence with no cover and looking vulnerable.

The first time using the back four came in a 1-1 draw at Southampton in November and since then Wolves have won two, drawn three and lost seven.

Embed from Getty Images

Now is the time to change it up. Wolves centre-back Conor Coady was substituted for the first time for Wolves today, perhaps showing that the system does not work for him and that the squad is better suited to the back five which they are used to.

Nelson Semedo improving

Nelson Semedo arrived at Wolves in September from FC Barcelona and has been struggling since signing.

Today he looked comfortable, alongside Adama Traore the two looked dangerous going forward and worked well off each other.

Embed from Getty Images

His defensive play seemed to be flawless today and there were no signs of discomfort in his position or any major problems.

The Baggies looked threatened every time Semedo and Traore would drive at them and they looked likely to score and create chances for the home side