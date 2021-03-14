As it happened: Iheanacho bags a treble as Leicester City decimate Sheffield United

ADVERTISEMENT
Any slim hopes of survival have surely been vanquished for United at this stage.
Kelechi Iheanacho scored a treble in a MOTM performance today! Leicester move up to third and send a message to their rivals as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.
14 points from safety with nine games to play, its likely a forlorn conclusion for United at this stage of the season.
Talking of Tielemans, the dynamic Belgium playmaker has dictated the flow of the game today, he's been a revelation since his arrival in England from Anderlecht in 2019.
You've got to feel for Ramsdale, he's put in a shift today but when the side collectively combusts, there is little more that can be done.
The young keeper is facing a second successive relegation after being felled with Bournemouth last campaign.
Five minutes of normal time to go, but plenty of time for a sixth the way the match is currently going.
A real battering as Leicester continue to threaten. Devastation for United in the first outing since Chris Wilder's dispiriting departure from his boyhood club.
Leicester have sent a real statement to their divisional rivals today!
It's truly brilliant play from Iheanacho as he crashes his finish into the back of the net.
No goals as of yet, but an incredible creative performance from Vardy today.
He really is the quintessence of a modern forward, goals and assists and great play the crux of his game.
Relentless pressure sees chance after chance present itself.
A succession of corners finishes with a sweet strike from Perez whistle past the post.
Vardy plants the ball across the box yet again for his seventh league assist of the season as Iheanacho drills the ball into the back of the net.
It's looking bleaker and bleaker for United, surely no way back now?
It's worth noting the visitors are still without a single shot on target today.
United actually had a rare opportunity from a free-kick, but moments later find themselves two goals down after Perez nets his third successive goal against the same opposition in United.
Iheanacho turns provider as he repays the favour and pushes an incisive ball past the back-line, but Vardy cannot direct his shot past the clutch of Ramsdale.
It's just not quite working for the striker in front of goal, although his overall plays has been top-notch today.
The style of football, coupled with the results over the past few seasons, has left fans lauding Northern Irishman for the resurgence to the club.
United are defending valiantly but are simply not offering enough to counter the efforts of Leicester, showing no sign of diminishing ten minutes into the second half.
Fleck whips it in but Wesley Fofana is there to clear the ball from danger.
The ball is played to Iheanacho, who chooses to lay the ball off to Vardy instead fo going for his second, its a great chance but a headed goal-line clearance prevents a crucial second goal.
An early corner from the Foxes is calmly dealt with before an opening presents itself through Perez moments later, but it is effectively blocked.
Good start!
One change from the first half as Marc Albrighton replaces Ricardo Pereira on the right due to slight fitness concerns.
Concerns for Heckingbottom at half-time; his side are yet to get a shot into the game.
Far too lethargic from the Blades, and they have been punished for their negative approach.
How good has this man been recently! Eight for the season and three this month now!
Leicester have taken the lead through the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho, but have not really left second gear so far.
United will need to improve if they hope to take anything back to Sheffield.
Second half coming up soon!
Iheanacho has really proved his worth in the first 45 minutes today.
As well as his pivotal goal, the alert forward has influenced proceedings with an exemplary offensive and defensive work rate.
It's a mountain to climb for United now as they seek to become the first side this season to prevent a Leicester victory after conceding the first goal.
Vardy proves his worth once again with a fantastic assist for the man in form!
Rodgers will be elated as his team now move up to second - above Manchester United who host West Ham later on today.
Jamie Vardy is the architect as he races down the left flank to provide an outstanding pass across the box for a simple tap in.
It's 1-0 to Leicester!
Shortly after his side earn a corner after Ampadu makes a timely interception. Tielemans whips the ball in but the delivery is underwhelming.
Promising signs for Heckingbottom though as his side enjoy a decent spell of pressure and possession.
United are defending credibly, in fairness. Keeping their defensive line compact and resolute as they repel the offensive advances.
Norwood swings it in but it is easily dealt with and Leicester counter through Vardy .. but he is flagged for a marginal offside. As you were!
Jayden Bogle is dispossessed by the veteran inside his own box after good initial defensive work, but Vardy can only drive his shot into the gloves of Ramsdale, should have done better there!
United need to find an answer for the surging moves his side are presently facing.
Ramsdale very may well have got a fingertip there to deny an important opportunity!
Tielemans very nearly picks out Iheanacho but his pass is slightly too high.
Good start from the Foxes!
An attempted aerial through-ball nearly sees Jamie Vardy capitalise but Ramsdale calmly collects before the danger culminates.
The visitors kick-off here in Leicester as both sides take the knee before United's McBurnie kicks off proceedings.
Minutes away!
The match is now merely moments away ...
Kick-off coming up!
Both sides need three points to aid their respective campaigns, and the onus is on Leicester to clinch the three points, but can they do it?
A first pre-match interview for the United Boss
Here, he speaks to the media before his first game in charge.
Iheanacho looking to impress ...
The Nigerian forward has impressed of late, really stepping up in the absence of key attacking players such as Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.
Pre-match Arrivals ...
Vardy to rekindle best form?
Can he turn his fortunes around and grab his second of the season against today's opposition?
Reaction?
Whilst Rhian Brewster - still without a goal since his arrival from Liverpool in the summer - drops to the bench, along with Jayden Bogle.
Team News
Substitutes: McBurnie, Mousset, Lowe, Jagielka, Foderingham, Bogle, Osborn, Brewster, Ndiaye.
Team News
Substitutes: Albrighton, Ward, Amartey, Choudhury, Mendy, Fuchs, Thomas, Leshabela, Daley-Campbell.
Team News
Will Leicester clinch their fourth successive victory over Sheffield United, or will the Blades throw a spanner in the works?
Sheffield United Team News
United's lengthy injury list remains an issue, with John Egan, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge all expected to be sidelined for the match.
Leicester City Team News
The surging James Maddison is still unavailable - until after the international break - due to his hampering hip issue.
Foxes' dominance
An Enticing Encounter
Leicester have defeated United on all three previous occasions in the division, scoring twice on each occasion.
A truly enthralling match today, City have displayed a cutting edge that maybe evaded them towards the latter stages last campaign and will be confident of securing that coveted place in the next season Champions League!
Until next time!