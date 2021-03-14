As it happened: Iheanacho bags a treble as Leicester City decimate Sheffield United
Ayoze Perez with possession of the ball against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane | Photo: Getty/ NurPhoto

17:0220 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

Well, that's me done for the day!

A truly enthralling match today, City have displayed a cutting edge that maybe evaded them towards the latter stages last campaign and will be confident of securing that coveted place in the next season Champions League!

16:5720 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

Blades captain Billy Sharp despairs at full-time after succumbing to a detrimental defeat at the King Power.

Any slim hopes of survival have surely been vanquished for United at this stage.

 

16:5520 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

Iheanacho may have bagged the MOTM tonight, and deservedly so, but Jamie Vardy exhibited his irreplaceable qualities once again tonight, bagging two assists as he served as his side's offensive focal point.

 

16:5420 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

Brendan Rodgers applauds an excellent performance after  relishing a 5-0 victory.

16:5220 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

Well that's that in Leicester today! Five goals condemns Sheffield United to a harrowing defeat just one day after the dismissal of revered manager Chris Wilder.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a treble in a MOTM performance today! Leicester move up to third and send a message to their rivals as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

16:4920 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

90' Two minutes of added time, Sheffield United will want to see the back off this outing as soon as possible.

14 points from safety with nine games to play, its likely a forlorn conclusion for United at this stage of the season.

16:4720 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

88' United's Lundstram fouls Tielemans and earns himself a booking.

Talking of Tielemans, the dynamic Belgium playmaker has dictated the flow of the game today, he's been a revelation since his arrival in England from Anderlecht in 2019.

16:4520 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

87' No less than ten strikes on target for Leicester today!

You've got to feel for Ramsdale, he's put in a shift today but when the side collectively combusts, there is little more that can be done.

The young keeper is facing a second successive relegation after being felled with Bournemouth last campaign. 

16:4320 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

84' Iheanacho tries for a fourth but to no avail as the United defence manage to turn a clipped effort away from danger.

Five minutes of normal time to go, but plenty of time for a sixth the way the match is currently going.

16:4220 days ago

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

83' Sheffield United have absolutely capitulated in the second half today.

A real battering as Leicester continue to threaten. Devastation for United in the first outing since Chris Wilder's dispiriting departure from his boyhood club.

16:3920 days ago

Leicester 5-0 Sheffield United

80' GOAL !!! Oh my word! It will likely go down as an own-goal but Jamie Vardy is in the thick of it as his ball is flicked into the back of the net by Ethan Ampadu.

Leicester have sent a real statement to their divisional rivals today!

16:3720 days ago

Leicester City 4-0 Sheffield United

78' GOAL !!! It's a magnificent hat-trick for Kelechi Iheanacho! A first in the Premier League for the Nigerian forward.

It's truly brilliant play from Iheanacho as he crashes his finish into the back of the net.

16:3520 days ago

Leicester City 3-0 Sheffield United

78' Jamie Vardy appreciation post.

No goals as of yet, but an incredible creative performance from Vardy today.

He really is the quintessence of a modern forward, goals and assists and great play the crux of his game.

16:3120 days ago

Leicester City 3-0 Sheffield United

73' Leicester are dominating now, and they do not seem happy with three!

Relentless pressure sees chance after chance present itself. 

A succession of corners finishes with a sweet strike from Perez whistle past the post.

16:2920 days ago

Leicester City 3-0 Sheffield United

69' GOAL !!! Iheanacho grabs his second of the day after another sumptuous assist from Jamie Vardy.

Vardy plants the ball across the box yet again for his seventh league assist of the season as Iheanacho drills the ball into the back of the net.

It's looking bleaker and bleaker for United, surely no way back now?

16:2520 days ago

Leicester City 2-0 Sheffield United

66' It is an awful long way back for Heckingbottom now as his side find themselves needing two strikes to level the match.

It's worth noting the visitors are still without a single shot on target today.

16:2320 days ago

Leicester City 2-0 Sheffield United

64' GOAL !!! That surely finalises the result today as Ayoze Perez fires an exquisite strike into the back of Ramsdale's net.

United actually had a rare opportunity from a free-kick, but moments later find themselves two goals down after Perez nets his third successive goal against the same opposition in United.

16:1920 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

59' Vardy with another opportunity! 

Iheanacho turns provider as he repays the favour and pushes an incisive ball past the back-line, but Vardy cannot direct his shot past the clutch of Ramsdale.

It's just not quite working for the striker in front of goal, although his overall plays has been top-notch today.

16:1720 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

58' It really speaks of the work Rodgers has done at Leicester, to currently city second in the league with a plethora of influential players sidelined. 

The style of football, coupled with the results over the past few seasons, has left fans lauding Northern Irishman for the resurgence to the club.

16:1420 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

56' You can't help but feel it's only a matter of time before Leicester grab their second of the match.

United are defending valiantly but are simply not offering enough to counter the efforts of Leicester, showing no sign of diminishing ten minutes into the second half.

16:1020 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

51' United win the corner and gain a moment to calm themselves down and attempt to create an opening.

Fleck whips it in but Wesley Fofana is there to clear the ball  from danger.

16:0820 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

49' What a chance! Leicester break after poor defending from Ethan Ampadu!

The ball is played to Iheanacho, who chooses to lay the ball off to Vardy instead fo going for his second, its a great chance but a headed goal-line clearance prevents a crucial second goal.

16:0620 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

48' Leicester have commenced the second half with vigorous intent as they stalk the opposition box and implement their pressing game.

An early corner from the Foxes is calmly dealt with before an opening presents itself through Perez moments later, but it is effectively blocked.

Good start!

16:0420 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

45' Leicester get us underway for the second half, more of the same?

One change from the first half as Marc Albrighton replaces  Ricardo Pereira on the right due to slight fitness concerns.

16:0220 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

Half Time' 

Concerns for Heckingbottom at half-time; his side are yet to get a shot into the game.

Far too lethargic from the Blades, and they have been punished for their negative approach.

15:5820 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

Half Time' 

How good has this man been recently! Eight for the season and three this month now!

15:5020 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

Half Time' The whistle is blown and both teams head down the tunnel for the half-time interval.

Leicester have taken the lead through the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho, but have not really left second gear so far.

United will need to improve if they hope to take anything back to Sheffield.

Second half coming up soon!

15:4820 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

45+1' One minute of added time.

Iheanacho has really proved his worth in the first 45 minutes today.

As well as his pivotal goal, the alert forward has influenced proceedings with an exemplary offensive and defensive work rate.

15:4620 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

45' Leicester continue to apply the heat as they hunt for a second of the game.

It's a mountain to climb for United now as they seek to become the first side this season to prevent a Leicester victory after conceding the first goal.

15:4320 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

41' It's a delightful goal, it really is. 

Vardy proves his worth once again with a fantastic assist for the man in form!

Rodgers will be elated as his team now move up to second - above Manchester United who host West Ham later on today.

15:4020 days ago

Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

38' GOAL !!! It's a first of the afternoon and it's Iheanacho to score three in a row in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy is the architect as he races down the left flank to provide an outstanding pass across the box for a simple tap in.

It's 1-0 to Leicester!

15:3720 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

36' Brendan Rodgers stares intently at proceedings as he analyses his teams performance 35 minutes in.

Shortly after his side earn a corner after Ampadu makes a timely interception. Tielemans whips the ball in but the delivery is underwhelming.

15:3320 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

31' Nearly an opening for United as they drive a cross into the box, but it evades Billy Sharp and Leicester push forward again through Iheanacho.

Promising signs for Heckingbottom though as his side enjoy a decent spell of pressure and possession. 

15:2820 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

28' Leicester assured in possession with just under half an hour gone. No goals yet but the Foxes probing and calmly waiting for another opening.

United are defending credibly, in fairness. Keeping their defensive line compact and resolute as they repel the offensive advances.

15:2520 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

24' A rare opportunity for the visitors as United win a free-kick in the offensive half.

Norwood swings it in but it is easily dealt with and Leicester counter through Vardy .. but he is flagged for a marginal offside. As you were!

15:2020 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

19' Big miss! Jamie Vardy is the focal point of all offensive moves so far, and he's in the thick of the action as he has another great chance.

Jayden Bogle is dispossessed by the veteran inside his own box after good initial defensive work, but Vardy can only drive his shot into the gloves of Ramsdale, should have done better there!

15:1920 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

18' Brendan Rodgers will be satisfied with Leicester's start, they are piling on the pressure and hunting for an opener. 

United need to find an answer for the surging moves his side are presently facing. 

15:1420 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

13' Big chance! Perez - on his return from injury - hits the post with a glancing header after great work down the left flank. 

Ramsdale very may well have got a fingertip there to deny an important opportunity!

15:1220 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

12' Leicester's high-pressing strategic approach has proved invaluable over the last two seasons, and is providing the edge for the midlands team against the league's bottom-placed side.

Tielemans very nearly picks out Iheanacho but his pass is slightly too high.

Good start from the Foxes!

15:0920 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

9' Leicester beginning to turn up the pressure as Ndidi pinches the ball in midfield and lays it off to Vardy, who can't connect efficiently and sees his shot dragged wide of the post.
15:0720 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

6' It's been a relatively slow start to the match, no shots on goal from either team as of yet.

An attempted aerial through-ball nearly sees Jamie Vardy capitalise but Ramsdale calmly collects before the danger culminates.

15:0420 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

3' Both sides looking to gain an early foothold into the game, but it is Leicester with more of the ball for the first few minutes of the match.
15:0120 days ago

Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United

1' And we're underway at the King Power Stadium!

The visitors kick-off here in Leicester as both sides take the knee before United's McBurnie kicks off proceedings.

14:5620 days ago

Minutes away!

Both teams are getting ready to come out the tunnel!

The match is now merely moments away ...

14:5020 days ago

Kick-off coming up!

Kick-off is only ten minutes away! 

Both sides need three points to aid their respective campaigns, and the onus is on Leicester to clinch the three points, but can they do it?

14:4520 days ago

A first pre-match interview for the United Boss

Sheffield United interim manager Paul Heckingbottom takes the helm for the first time after Chris Wilder's departure.

Here, he speaks to the media before his first game in charge.

14:3420 days ago

Iheanacho looking to impress ...

Kelechi Iheanacho will be looking to score in the third successive outing for The Foxes today!

The Nigerian forward has impressed of late, really stepping up in the absence of key attacking players such as Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

14:2620 days ago

Pre-match Arrivals ...

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers arrives as he looks to steer his side to second place in the Premier League.

14:1320 days ago

Vardy to rekindle best form?

Jamie Vardy has only managed one goal in his last 14 appearances across all competitions, a gifted strike coming in the 3-1 win over Liverpool last month.

Can he turn his fortunes around and grab his second of the season against today's opposition?

14:1020 days ago

Reaction?

Jonny Evans and Ayoze Perez both return from injury to start for Leicester this afternoon.

Whilst Rhian Brewster - still without a goal since his arrival from Liverpool in the summer - drops to the bench, along with Jayden Bogle.

14:0620 days ago

Team News

Sheffield United Starting XI: Ramsdale; Basham, Ampadu, Bryan; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Burke, Sharp.

Substitutes: McBurnie, Mousset, Lowe, Jagielka, Foderingham,  Bogle, Osborn, Brewster, Ndiaye.

14:0420 days ago

Team News

Leicester City Starting XI: Schmeichel; Evans, Fofana,  Soyuncu; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Perez,  Vardy, Iheanacho.

Substitutes: Albrighton, Ward, Amartey, Choudhury, Mendy, Fuchs, Thomas, Leshabela, Daley-Campbell.

12:5920 days ago

Team News

Team News will be arriving at 13:00 GMT, in just over an hours time.

Will Leicester clinch their fourth successive victory over Sheffield United, or will the Blades throw a spanner in the works?

12:5420 days ago

12:4920 days ago

Sheffield United Team News

Under 23's manager Paul Heckingbottom is set to take control of the Blades for the remainder of the campaign following Chris Wilder's departure from the club. 

United's lengthy injury list remains an issue, with John Egan, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge all expected to be sidelined for the match.

12:4420 days ago

Leicester City Team News

City boss Brendan Rodgers will welcome the news that Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez are all set to return from respective injuries.

The surging James Maddison is still unavailable - until after the international break - due to his hampering hip issue.

12:3920 days ago

Foxes' dominance

Sheffield United's woes may yet continue this season, with  the Blades winless in their last nine contests across all competitions against Leicester, losing six times in the duration.
12:3920 days ago

An Enticing Encounter

A win for Leicester would move them, momentarily, into second place in the Premier League, whilst victory for Sheffield United would take them within one point of 19th placed West Brom.

 

Leicester have defeated United on all three previous occasions in the division, scoring twice on each occasion.

