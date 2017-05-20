Stade Rennais 2-3 AS Monaco: Champions made to work for final victory

AS Monaco ended their tremendous league season on a high by narrowly defeating Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park.

Goals by Fabinho, Jemerson and Jorge were enough to take the champions over the victory line despite two late goals from Adama Diakhaby.

Goodbyes were said aplenty at full-time with veterans Benoit Costil and Sylvain Armand receiving a send off by the rouge et noir faithful.

Additionally, referee Saïd Ennjimi made a tearful exit from football when he blew his final full-time whistle.

There was an end of season feeling to the match with Monaco in celebratory mode and the majority of their players dyed their hair red and white.

Monaco make dominance show in the end

The visitors made a few changes from the midweek game but that didn't seem to show as they began the game strongly.

A header from Fabinho forced Costil into making his first save of the match to parry it out wide.

Despite Monaco's early dominance, it was Rennes with the best chance to open the scoring when Adrien Hunou was through at the back post but made a feeble connection with the ball.

Around 10 minutes later, Kylian Mbappé proved he was human by missing a gilt-edged chance from a yard out.

Three minutes before the break Monaco broke the deadlock through Fabinho who followed up after Valère Germain's first shot was saved by Costil.

Champions do just enough to hold on for victory

The champions made an immediate impact three minutes into the second half when Jemerson doubled their lead.

The scorer got his head on a corner at the near post and, despite the best efforts of Costil, guided the ball into the back of the net.

In the stand behind the Rennes stopper's net, a banner was revealed which read 'Benoit, you represent our values. You will forever remain one of the best'.

A possible sign of a comeback was on the cards when Firmin Mubele was fouled by Abdou Diallo which resulted in a penalty for Rennes.

Young substitute Adama Diakhaby calmly slotted his penalty to the left side of the net sending Loïc Badiashile the wrong way.

However, comeback hopes were then dented when Monaco returned their two-goal lead through Jorge.

Reaching the end of a cutback, the scorer released a low drilled shot which hit the inside of Costil's left-hand post.

However, Rennes dug deep and almost came within a goal of Monaco once again but Diakhaby was denied a second when he smacked the right post.

A minute into added time, Diakhaby did get his second of the night when he slotted under Badiashile after a parried first attempt.