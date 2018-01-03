Opinion: Calum Chambers' Arsenal career revived, following a period of uncertainty at the club

A second chance? (Image by Sam Bagnall/AMA/GettyImages)

Arsenal invested around £20million on a young, English, highly-rated Calum Chambers from Southampton, in the summer of 2014, following his breakthrough season on the south coast.

Though, after being thrown straight into the starting XI in his first few months in North London, it was obvious for all to see that Chambers wasn't quite ready for the challenges that came with playing at the highest level of English football and also in the UEFA Champions League.

As a result, game time got more and more limited for the young defender, with the odd appearances in the League Cup and FA Cup being Chambers' only source of minutes.

A trip to Teeside

Following the arrival of close England U21 teammate, Rob Holding and German defender, Skhodran Mustafi in the summer of 2016, it meant that Chambers fell further down the queue at the Emirates.

Arsene Wenger and Chambers decided that it would be best for the young defender to then spend a season on loan, at another Premier League side, in which case was newly promoted Middlesbrough at the start of the 2016/2017 season.

Though, Boro did return straight back to the Championship following a disappointing season, Chambers was one of the highlights on Teeside, with some stellar performances during his time at the Riverside.

Embed from Getty Images

Uncertainty returning to Arsenal

The summer just gone was one full of questions for Chambers and what remained of his Arsenal career. The defender was returning back to North London, in the same situation as he left, near the bottom of the pile.

It was tipped that Chambers would be part of a so called 'clear out' during the summer too, with a move to Crystal Palace for around £20million very much on the cards.

Though, the move to Palace fell through, and Chambers was back to square one, and in the end remained at the Emirates once the window slammed shut in early September.

Back in the frame

The odd appearance in the Europa League and Carabao Cup was the best it got for Chambers in the opening months of the season, with the defender still a long way off Wenger's first team plans.

The loss of Nacho Monreal through injury over the recent festive period has handed Chambers a lifeline in his Arsenal career. Wenger named the young defender in his starting eleven, for the trip to Crystal Palace last week, much to the surprise of many people.

An accomplished performance at Selhurst Park handed Chambers a second consecutive league start on New Years Eve, away at West Brom. A very harsh, late penalty awarded against Chambers for a controversial handball, took the gloss off yet another solid display from the 22-year-old.

One of the most pleasing sights of Chambers' two recent starts, is that it seems he has cut out the rash and inexperience that he was at fault for when first at the club. Both recent displays have been controlled and disciplined, and that's what must've impressed Wenger at training to give the defender another chance.

It seems now that Chambers' Arsenal career has been revived, with potentially around eight games to play this month, there will be plenty of opportunities once more for Chambers continue on impressing Wenger.