Burnley have £10m bid for Hull City's Robert Snodgrass accepted. Photo: Getty/ Nigel Roddis

Burnley have had a £10m bid for Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass accepted – but face competition for his signature from Middlesbrough and West Ham United.

The Scotland international’s contract expires at the end of the season, but murmurs from his camp suggest he is reluctant to commit his long-term future to the Tigers’ cause, with their Premier League status hanging in the balance.

Wantaway Snodgrass

Snodgrass’ uneasiness on Humberside prompted interest from both Boro and the Hammers, with recent £8m bids from each club failing to match Hull’s evaluation of the player.

And, after having a previous bid rejected last week – believed to be around £7.5m – Burnley’s latest offer was deemed sufficient enough to warrant consideration from the Tigers, and is a fee that would come close to equalling the £10.5m the club spent on Derby County midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

However, Middlesbrough have reportedly matched the Clarets’ offer in an attempt to hijack the move, with Snodgrass apparently open to a move to Teeside as he feels the club stand a better chance of meeting his wage demands.

Burnley chief Sean Dyche may be looking to use his side's lofty position in the table as possible leverage in securing the deal, however, with Snodgrass now free to discuss details of a potential move to Turf Moor in due course, with a knee injury sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

A familiar face to Burnley fans

The former Leeds United and Norwich City man has been a star turn in Hull’s season so far, scoring a club-high seven league goals and recording three assists.

One of those strikes came against Burnley back in September, with a last-minute free-kick earning the Tigers a priceless point and ensuring they remain just one of four teams so far this campaign to avoid defeat at Turf Moor.

The winger would also become the latest player to make the move from Hull to the Clarets, with Dean Marney and George Boyd moving in 2010 and 2014 respectively.