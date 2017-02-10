Burnley vs Chelsea Preview: Clarets welcome table-toppers to Turf Moor

Burnley vs Chelsea Preview: Clarets welcome table-toppers to the Turf

It will be a case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object on Sunday, when Premier League leaders Chelsea head to east Lancashire to face Burnley.

The Clarets have been imperious at home this season, and boast the division’s third-best record on their own patch – only this weekend’s visitors and Tottenham Hotspur have a superior record.

But they will undoubtedly be facing the toughest test of them all when Antonio Conte’s side come to town, as the Blues have lost just twice on the road all season.

Previous encounters

Despite having the better head-to-head record of late – Chelsea have just twice in the eleven previous meetings with Burnley – it is the Clarets who have enjoyed the most wins between the two sides, with 37 to Chelsea’s 34.

But the Blues have won on their two previous journeys to Turf Moor – in both the 2009/10 and 2014/15 seasons – and, ominously for their title rivals, have won the league in both campaigns.

Their 3-1 win three years ago came on the opening weekend, although it was Burnley who took a surprise lead through midfielder Scott Arfield’s wonder strike.

And four years prior to that, Steven Fletcher had the Clarets on equal terms following Nicholas Anelka’s first-half opener. Although John Terry’s grabbed the winner in the final 10 minutes – which suggests Burnley will not go quietly if they are to be beaten on Sunday.

Season statistics

Speaking of Sunday specifically, the two sides have contrasting fortunes when playing on that day: while Chelsea have won five and drawn one of their six Sunday games this season, Burnley have lost each of their four games.

The Blues have also kept 13 clean sheets this season – a league high – and is four more than they kept during the entirety of the last campaign. Conte’s switch from a back four to a back three is surely the reason for their defensive success so far.

Burnley, meanwhile, are chasing a Premier League record. The record for most points accumulated at home for a newly-promoted team is 38, set by Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town in the 2000/01 season; the Clarets currently have 28, with six games at Turf Moor remaining.

Team news

Burnley will be without a trio of key personnel for Chelsea’s visit, with Jeff Hendrick (suspended) and Steven Defour and Dean Marney (both injured) ruled out of Sunday’s clash. Kevin Long remains the only other absentee.

The Blues, on the other hand, have a clean bill of health – a list which includes David Luiz, who Conte admitted on Friday is ‘playing with a bit of pain in his knee.’