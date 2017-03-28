Michael Keane impresses for England

Photo via Getty Images

After an outstanding debut for England in their 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany last Wednesday night, followed up by another appearance against Lithuania at the weekend, pundits and fans have been mulling over Michael Keane's international future.

According to Lee Dixon, the Burnley defender will have other centre halves anxiously looking over their shoulders.

Impressing from the off

Keane caught the eye in two different systems for England, recording his first clean sheet for his national side on Sunday. The Premier League defender looked a calm and composed figure at the back, confidently moving forward with the ball to help Gareth Southgate's side take the front foot.

The 24-year-old benefitted from Gary Cahill's suspension, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling were also absent through injury. However, while his appearance in the side may have been down to nothing more than a lack of other alternatives, Dixon argues that Keane's impressive displays will have his teammates concerned about falling down the pecking order.

​"He has been assured obviously playing two different systems as well has given him something to think about​," ​said the ex-Arsenal player.

​"Especially the Germany game as well, a big game playing over there. It was a big test for his debut. But he was assured, pinging balls shows the confidence he's got by playing week-in week-out at Burnley."

​Keane giving Cahill and others something to think about

​"I thought he played really well in that first half against Germany, in that little slot either side of the central defender. His tackling, his timing, his distribution and his presence, he's got presence about him."​

​​Keane slotted perfectly into a three-man defence alongside Cahill and Smalling against Germany before partnering John Stones against Lithuania, although there was little defensive work for him to do due to the home side's dominance.

​"As soon as you go into a side and do well on your debut, the other centre-halves will be going like that (looks around) oh, heck, he's come here to give competition for places," ​concluded Dixon.

After two impressive performances for England, Keane has certainly given the impression that he has the composure and quality to perform at the international level.

The Burnley defender didn't look out of place whatsoever and will certainly have given Southgate something to think about for future fixtures.