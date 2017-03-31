Sean Dyche believes home form is critical in the Premier League

Turf Moor has become a fortress for Dyche and Burnley (photo: Getty Images/ Lynne Cameron)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has stated that he is not overly concerned by his side's failure to win on the road so far this season, pointing towards high-flying Tottenham Hotspur's inconsistent away record to prove how tough it is to win on your travels in the top flight.

Run of home games suggests "statistically it gives us more chance of getting points on the board"

The Clarets go into Saturday's home fixture knowing that Premier League survival is not guaranteed but firmly in their hands. Dyche stated “now we are back at Turf Moor for five of our last nine games and although that doesn’t guarantee anything, I think it’s fair to say statistically it gives us more chance of getting more points on the board".

Dyche believes that home advantage will be a major factor in their weekend clash with second in the table Spurs, explaining "it’s been five of the last six away from home, which is a tough task for anyone, so we are certainly looking forward to getting back to Turf Moor. It’s become an important place for us for many different reasons".

Dyche appreciates the support of the Burnley fans (photo: Getty Images)

"It's tough on the road in the Premier League"

Spurs have only won four of their last 13 away from home, with Dyche suggesting “even if you look at Spurs, their away record is nowhere near their home record. It just goes to show that it’s tough on the road in the Premier League".

However, Dyche is aware that Saturday's encounter will be a challenging one. “We know Spurs will be a tough game. I just think they are one of the top sides in the division and I really like the way they go about their business".

Yet Dyche believes Burnley are still confident of a positive result as the Premier League returns, adding "even with a fine side they have still not got the wins on the table away from home, so that gives us that little glimmer and we will take into the game as we always do".