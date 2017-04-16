Sean Dyche: The luck wasn't with us at Goodison

Photo via Getty Images

​Sean Dyche ​felt his side deserved more luck in their defeat to ​Everton ​on Easter weekend. The Clarets saw their abysmal away record in the Premier League ​continue after two quick-fire goals from ​Romelu Lukaku ​and a defelected shot from Ross Barkley ​saw the hosts take all the spoils.

Burnley hard done by on the day

​"You don't want to cry it in about luck and they are a fine side who are going well at home, but when you see a semi-bobbly first goal and then what happened with the second, you come away frustrated," ​the boss said.

​"The second goal is so important and it hits two of our players and goes in, which is so unfortunate you can't believe it."

​"Before that we've had two cleared off the line and two one-v-ones and numerous other chances when we could have scored, so I am frustrated, but not with the performance because I thought that was decent."

​"To come here against a side so in-form and edge the first half was really pleasing because they are a fine side." ​Dyche reflected.

"I still feel we were going well in the second half but we just lost our focus for two or three minutes and after that second goal we saw a striker in top form who finished it well."

​"I thought we were in the game throughout, other than that two or three minutes, but that's the Premier League and that can change a game, as it did today."

​Belief in camp remains high despite defeat

Despite a 13th away defeat of the season, results elsewhere have left the Clarets still eight points ahead of the relegation zone. As a result, belief within camp remains high and Dyche was pleased with the overall mentality of his squad.

Michael Keane had a first half header cleared off the line before Sam Vokes was denied by Robles and on a different day it could easily have been a win for Burnley, if not a valuable point.

​"You have to have performances that mean something and we did that today, although it didn't get us any reward."

​"Our mentality stays strong though and the physicality and belief is very strong, so we just keep on taking the challenges in front of us because five points out of five games, after a tricky run, is a good return."

"We've had three clean sheets within that and a big win against Stoke, so this was always going to be a hard game."

​"You can't just change the rule book hafl way through the season, and performing like that will get us what we all want," ​the manager concluded.