Pre-match analysis: Contrasting styles of Bournemouth and Burnley collide at the Vitality

Assertive Burnley take on patient Bournemouth (photo: Getty Images)

Despite Burnley's two most recent managers occupying opposite dugouts for this meeting at the Vitality Stadium, rarely will you see two more contrasting styles of play between sides separated by only a couple of points in the league table.

Patient vs Direct

Bournemouth have enjoyed an average of 51% possession at a pass success rate of 81%. In comparison, Burnley occupy just 42% with a 67% pass completion rate. Whilst the Cherries play an average of 124 more short passes per match than Burnley, the Clarets take a more direct approach with 40 further long balls than Bournemouth. The pattern of this game will not be questionable.

The hosts will look to find success in wide areas. 74% of their attacks go down the flanks through the nimble footwork of wingers Marc Pugh and Ryan Fraser, whilst Charlie Daniels and Adam Smith are always presentable overload options from full-back. With several first team centre midfielders on the treatment table, this route is likely to be the desired option once again.

Their target will be form striker Joshua King who seems to net every time he sets foot on the pitch in 2017. The Norwegian has raced to a tally of 15 for the season and with Burnley missing the services of Ben Mee and sweating on the fitness of Michael Keane, expect King to be hunting goals again on Saturday.

Drains or plugs in Bournemouth defence?

Burnley spread their play across the pitch but are more likely to play a long pass than a structured build-up. The likes of Sam Vokes, returning to his former club, and Ashley Barnes will hustle Bournemouth's central defenders throughout.

The back four has been an area of concern for manager Eddie Howe, particularly since Nathan Ake's loan spell was terminated. Bournemouth have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last ten home league matches and face a Burnley side who will be looking to exploit any gaps that continue to appear in the Cherries' defence.