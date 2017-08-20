Burnley 0-1 West Bromwich Albion: Clarets player ratings as they suffer home defeat

Hal Robson-Kanu brought Burnley back down to earth after the impressive opening day victory over Chelsea with this goal. PICTURE: GettyImages, Tony Marshall

Burnley produced a second fine performance in as many games according to manager Sean Dyche at the start of the new Premier League season but, unlike last week, the performance didn’t produce a result.

The Clarets went down 1-0 at home to 10 man West Brom, Hal Robson-Kanu scoring before being sent off for a dangerous elbow on Matt Lowton. Here is how the home team performed.

Goalkeeper and defence

Tom Heaton: Didn’t have many saves as the Baggies scored with their only shot on target, but he will be disappointed to be beaten at his near post by Robson-Kanu. Was his usual, composed self for the rest of the game however, and won’t be damaged by the goal. (6 out of 10)

Matt Lowton: Restricted West Brom from pumping balls into the box, delivering a few testing crosses of his own every now and then but his game will be remembered for the sending off incident, when Robson-Kanu jumped to win a header against him, hitting him with an elbow. (5)

James Tarkowski: The big centre back had a great game, making many key blocks including when he denied James McClean with a superbly timed block. But he will be disappointed at how easily he was beaten by Robson-Kanu, the only downside on a great game. (7)

Ben Mee: Solid alongside Tarkowski as he was last week, but didn’t set the world alight with this performance. Missed a really easy header from very close range at 0-0, a header he really should have buried. (6)

Stephen Ward: Couldn’t follow up his goal at Chelsea last week but was solid in restricting West Brom crosses, an obvious strength of theirs. Much like Lowton, was quiet at times, trying to deliver crosses for the big man up front. (6)

Midfield and attack

Johann Berg Gudmundsson: Was okay on the ball, but didn’t do much to try and break through the tough resistance of West Brom’s midfield, and his opponent in Gareth Barry, appeared to be too much for the Iceland International to overcome on this occasion. (5)

Jack Cork: Like Gudmundsson, was sound on the ball as he usually is but didn’t play any major balls through to give the attackers much to feed on in a game where the first shot on target led to the first goal. (6)

Jeff Hendrick: Had a decent effort, driving the ball past the post on one occasion, with six of 15 Burnley chances falling at the feet of the Irishman. They were all half chances, but none really tested Ben Foster. (6)

Steven Defour: Was quiet, didn’t really contribute much in the game, but was steady and hardworking, tracking runners and getting back when his team needed him to. (5)

Robbie Brady: Was ever dangerous from set pieces and crossing situations, playing delightful balls into the box for some of Burnley’s best chances. Needs to work on his defensive intensity by tracking back more. (6)

Sam Vokes: Couldn’t back up his two goals against the Champions last week by not having as many chances to add to his tally. With the impending transfer of Chris Wood, someone who has a similar style of play as Vokes, the Welshman will need improve and fast. (6)

Substitutes

Jon Walters: Missed a wide open header right at the end of the game which would have brought his side level and will be kicking himself because of it. (5)

Ashley Barnes: Did come on as well but didn’t play long enough to get himself a rating, but did also miss a glorious opportunity to bring the Clarets back level. (N/A)

Next up for Burnley is an away trip to Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round.