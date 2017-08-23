Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Burnley: Clarets cruise through 'Cotton Mills Derby'

Burnley brushed aside a volatile Ewood Park atmosphere as they progressed to the Carabao Cup third round with ease after seeing off neighbours Blackburn Rovers.

Goal and assist for dominant Robbie Brady

With both teams making changes from their regular starting elevens, the opening stages of the encounter were tense and tight with each sides feeling their way into the game.

Crying out for a spark, the contest finally ignited through a moment of quality from Ashley Barnes. The versatile attacker forced Blackburn goalkeeper David Raya into an excellent stop with a curling strike from just outside the box.

Just minutes later, Burnley finally found a breakthrough against their League One opponents. Robbie Brady found space out wide before delivering a trademark teasing cross that was nodded home by Jack Cork for his first competitive Burnley goal. It was at this point the contest was soured when a Blackburn fan confronted the celebrating visiting players before being wrestled to the ground by Ashley Westwood.

The Clarets continued to turn the screw as Jon Walters saw a header kept out by Raya. However, that was to be the last action for the striker after failing to shrug off an earlier knock and he was replaced by record signing Chris Wood, making his debut after only signing two days previous.

The substitution did not halt the gathering momentum for the visitors and Scott Arfield was close to doubling their advantage when his deflected effort was tipped away by Raya.

However, deep into six minutes of injury time resulting from treatment to Walters, Brady showed his class once again. The winger worked his way through the Blackburn defence with a majestic dribble before firing home his first goal of the season. The goal rounded off a dominant first 45 minutes for the visitors.

Record signing Chris Wood threatens in drab second half

Following the trend of the first half, the tempo for the first 15 minutes after the restart was somewhat lacking. Yet it was Burnley who clicked into gear the fastest again and Wood went close to a debut goal when he headed Charlie Taylor's cross just over.

It took until the 80th minute for Blackburn to finally threaten Nick Pope's goal. Substitute Dominic Samuel bundled the ball across the line only to see his effort ruled out for offside.

The visitors quickly responded to the first nervy moment they had experienced in the entire contest and Wood was thwarted by a smart stop from Raya at close range.

Yet Blackburn could not issue a response as they crashed to a fourth successive East Lancashire derby defeat. Burnley now await Thursday's early morning third round draw in the Far East to see who they face in their next hurdle on the path to Wembley.