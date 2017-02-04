Hull City 2-0 Liverpool: N'Diaye and Niasse net as Reds' lacklustre form goes on

Liverpool's horrific start to 2017 continued with an away defeat to Hull City on Saturday afternoon, all but ending whatever slim title chances the Reds had left.

The away goalkeeper Simon Mignolet didn't cover himself in glory, failing to claim the ball from a corner as Alfred N'Diaye scored the first goal of the game just before the break, whilst substitute Oumar Niasse wrapped up the win with around five minutes to go.

There were defensive blows for each manager before kick-off, with Jürgen Klopp forced to play Lucas Leiva alongside Joel Matip due to a knee injury picked up by Dejan Lovren, whilst Michael Dawson pulling up during the warm up saw Andrea Ranocchia ushered in for his first Tigers start.

Lots of Liverpool possession

Despite being out of form, the favourites did make the better start with Liverpool looking dangerous early on, James Milner emerging into the penalty area only to have his ball across goal narrowly swept out for a corner.

Philippe Coutinho had a magnificent chance to put his side ahead after 21 minutes, as 'keeper Jakupovic failed to clear from Roberto Firmino's chipped ball into the area, the ball falling to Coutinho who saw his goalbound effort deflected wide.

Sadio Mane was lucky to avoid injury just before the half hour mark. A fantastic ball down the right flank from Nathaniel Clyne had set the winger, making his first start since the African Cup of Nations, away. Hull defender Harry Maguire was quickly across, but a rash tackle left Mane on his backside and the centre-back in the book with a yellow card.

Despite Liverpool having large spells with the ball, Hull did look threatening on the counter attack as Kamil Grosicki forced Simon Mignolet off his line to claim a low cross headed towards Abel Hernandez.

Mignolet error gifts N'Diaye goal

Therefore, especially given Liverpool's form, it wasn't a huge surprise as the hosts took the lead against the run of play, briefly before half-time. Liverpool's set-piece woes came to fruition once more, Mignolet failing to cover himself in glory as he couldn't claim the ball from a corner, allowing the ball to drop for Alfred N'Diaye, who was only too happy to slam home for a debut goal.

Reds fail to react

Klopp opted to make no changes at half-time, and that decision almost payed off just minutes into the second period as Adam Lallana set Mane up with a ball across towards the back post, only for Jakupovic to come to Hull's rescue with a fantastic save.

A goalmouth scramble ensued on the hour mark as Milner dinked a free-kick in towards Can, who felt he was pulled down. Meanwhile, the ball broke for Matip who struck towards goal, the ball flying into a cluster of Hull bodies.

There were chances for Hull to double their lead on the counter, few better than when Grosicki slipped Hernandez through on the break, Mignolet quick off his line to close down the striker and save.

Up at the other end, Coutinho missed an almighty chance to square the game as Liverpool finally made use of one of their corners. Another scramble saw Milner fire and effort at goal, the ball deflected into Coutinho's path just yards out, only for the Brazilian to somehow strike wide.

Niasse goal secures Hull win

Daniel Sturridge was introduced, arguably too late, whilst Marco Silva introduced a forward of his own via Oumar Niasse, on loan from Everton. No prizes for guessing which striker grabbed the second of the game.

Indeed, with Liverpool desperately pressing for a goal in the dying minutes, a long ball over the top from the hosts saw Niasse emerge through on goal, slotting past Mignolet with immense composure to put the seal on another fantastic performance by Hull under their new manager.