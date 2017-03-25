Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum eases fears over head injury on international duty

Photo via Getty Images

Liverpool ​fans will be relieved to hear Georginio Wijnaldum has eased concerns over his fitness by declaring himself fit for Netherlands' World Cup qualifier in Bulgaria on Sunday.

Wijnaldum left training early on Wednesday after taking a blow to the head, leaving Liverpool fearful that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines. However, the Dutchman has since recovered and is determined to replicate his recent impressive form at a country level.

​Wijnaldum eases fears

​"When I got up I felt sick and I felt that I had to throw up," ​said Wijnaldum. ​​"The doctor took me straight from the pitch. Fortunately, it's a bit better. The nausea went away quickly so there is no problem for Saturday."

With no injury concerns to deal with, Wijnaldum is also set to be involved in the friendly against Italy next Tuesday before returning back to Melwood as Liverpool prepare to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Now a key figure for Liverpool

Despite questions over what Wijnaldum could bring to Liverpool when he first made the move to Merseyside, the midfielder has established himself as a vital cog within Jürgen Klopp's side, racking up 33 appearances in all competitions this season.

Adding energy and creativity, the ex-Newcastle man has stepped up on the big occasions, with a winning goal against Manchester City coupled with a decisive equaliser against Chelsea and a third goal that clinched the three points against Arsenal.

Not to mention a crucial equaliser against Burnley on the stroke of half time that clawed Liverpool back into the tie after a dismal first half performance.

The price tag of £25 million now seems a worthwhile investment, with Wijnaldum continuing to impress in the business end of the season. With the Merseyside derby on the horizon, Liverpool will be delighted that one of their key players has come through an injury scare.

A win against their local rivals would see them consolidate their position in the Premier League's top four, increasing hopes of seeing the Champions League return to Anfield.