Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could be passed fit for Middlesbrough visit

Klopp and Firmino pictured together (photo: Getty Images / John Powell)

Liverpool ​could recieve a late injury boost prior to their last game of the season against ​Middlesbrough​. Roberto Firmino missed the 4-0 win against West Ham ​on Sunday afternoon due to a muscle problem despite being put on a regime to manage his fitness by Jürgen Klopp.

However, the Reds boss is hopeful that he will be available for Liverpool's pivotal game. With top-four still in the balance, Firmino is set to undergo a late fitness test on Saturday.

Hopes over Firmino fitness

​"It is very positive. We could not decide until now."

​"He was not part of team training but that's not a problem after this long season. We will make a final test tomorrow," ​said Klopp.​

​​The 25-year-old hasn't been in training in the build up to the crunch tie. Clear concerns have been made in recent months over Firmino's fitness and given his importance for both club and country this season, it's no real surprise Klopp has made a deal of putting him on a specfiic and seperate training regime in an attempt to manage his fitness.

​"At this stage I'd rather say yes than maybe," ​concluded Klopp.

If fit, should Firmino start on Sunday?

Given how impressive Daniel Sturridge ​was against West Ham last weekend, questions have been asked as to whether Firmino would come back into the side straight away should he be passed fit.

The Brazilian is clearly the first in the pecking order but after such a good return to the starting lineup, it would seem drastically unfair for Sturridge to be knocked off his peg.

That leaves ​Divock Origi ​as the man who could possibly make way for Firmino. Origi has been in poor form of late despite scoring in the 4-0 dispatching of The Hammers. Should Klopp stick with a diamond formation that would leave Firmino and Sturridge as the two front men, with ​Adam Lallana ​operating behind them and ​Philippe Coutinho ​​in the number eight role. The Brazilian thrived there at the London Stadium, pulling the strings from a deeper role and could well have a similar impact against Boro with the movement of his teammates to look out for.

It's a game with huge ramifications for Liverpool and their summer transfer window business. With a number of deals said to be resting on securing a Champions League spot, Klopp's side can ill-afford to come unstuck at Anfield on Sunday. Having been one of the brightest sparks to their season, a return to fitness for Roberto Firmino could prove to be a timely and hugely important boost for The Reds.