Andrew Robertson hopeful Jürgen Klopp can take his game "to the next level" at Liverpool

(Picture: Getty Images - Liverpool FC)

Andrew Robertson hopes that Jürgen Klopp can take him "to the next level" as a player after joining Liverpool in a £10 million deal.

The left-back ended a three-year spell with relegated Hull City to sign for the Reds on a long-term deal, taking the vacant No.26 shirt.

Having already insisted that he is moving to Merseyside to compete for a starting place rather than serve as back-up, Robertson also believes Liverpool - and in particular Klopp - can help him to take the next step in his career.

"Klopp is a manager you want to play under"

Asked to surmise how he has improved in England, Robertson responded: "I think defensively I've come on leaps and bounds since I came down as a young boy from Dundee United."

He called his season in the Championship, his second year with Hull as they were promoted via the play-offs, was "crucial" for his development because he "played well over 50 games" and the Tigers "were up there competing."

"On the flip side of that, my defensive game came on well," the 23-year-old continued. "Steve Bruce was a massive part of that and I feel that when Marco Silva came in in January, he took my game to a whole new level."

Robertson praised Silva, who is now Watford manager, for giving him "a completely new understanding of the game" which the defender says he will "always take forward."

He told Liverpoolfc.com: "I know the manager here will take me, hopefully, to the next level."

On looking forward to playing under the German, Robertson noted that Klopp is "so passionate" which gives "the fans a lift and the players a lift."

"That's a manager you want to play under and I'm no different to that," the former Celtic trainee said, declaring he enjoys "being passionate and trying to get everyone going."

Robertson explained: "I want to play under him and I'm sure we'll get on well and I'm looking forward to meeting him first and then playing under him. The start of the season's not far away so I'm hoping to settle in as quickly as possible with the manager and the players."

Robertson looking forward to playing with new team-mates

Liverpool represents Robertson's biggest career move yet, bringing with a higher calibre squad to be within.

That increases the chance for competition, James Milner his main competition at left-back, though also means Robertson stands a greater chance of success - and he is relishing the step-up.

Reflecting back on Scotland's clash with England back in June, he insisted that new team-mate Adam Lallana "was the best player on the park" due to how he "controlled the game" and caused "all sorts of problems."

Robertson noted that Liverpool's squad is littered with "world-class players" who "can rip you apart in a second", referencing their 5-1 win over Hull at Anfield in September when Robertson played the full 90 minutes for the East Yorkshire outfit.

"That's something I want to be a part of and I want to help them be able to do that," he said, adding that he looks forward to training with the Liverpool first-team squad.

Quizzed for his opinion on what made Liverpool so successful last term as they finished fourth to reach the final Champions League qualifying round, Robertson mentioned how Klopp "bases the team on team spirit."

He declared that "you can see that they're so close and so together" which is shown "by the way they celebrate goals" and how "they do everything together on the park even when things maybe aren't going well."

Robertson insisted that Liverpool have "got so many threats" and noted that "top-class players" Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mané are "the ones who steal the headlines" and he is "relishing playing against these boys in training and with them in games."

Defender relishing upcoming Bayern test

With Milner having picked up an injury against Leicester City on Saturday, Robertson is likely to be handed his debut on the Reds' tour of Germany starting on Saturday.

Klopp's charges face BSC Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion on Saturday as a celebration of both club's 125-year anniversary this summer, before taking on Bayern Munich on Monday and then either Napoli or Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, both games in the Audi Cup and at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

Robertson noted that there would be "no better game getting thrown in than against a world-class team like Bayern Munich" as he said it is a game he will "look forward to" because it could be his "first game in a friendly."

"But just now I’m looking forward to all the boys coming back from Hong Kong and meeting them, trying to settle in as quickly as I can and train with them," Robertson said, as he insisted he is relishing the chance to then "really start the settling-in process."