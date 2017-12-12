Andrew Robertson hoping to stake a claim for Liverpool left-back spot in Alberto Moreno's absence

(Picture: Getty Images - Clive Brunskill)

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is hoping to make the most of his first-team opportunity in the ongoing absence of Alberto Moreno.

The Spaniard, widely tipped to leave the club in the summer, has cemented himself as Jürgen Klopp's first-choice on the left side of defence with several inspired performances this term.

That has left Robertson, signed from Hull City in the summer to ease the pressure on an out-of-position James Milner, frustrated in his hopes for regular minutes on Merseyside.

The Scotland international has started as many games for his country as for his new club, but completed 90 minutes against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday after Moreno missed out with an injury sustained against Spartak Moscow earlier in the week.

And Robertson's impressive balance in attack and defence, having performed well in all of his outings for the Reds this season, and deadly crosses from out wide no doubt helped his cause to nail down a regular spot.

Left-back hoping to use chance to impress

Speaking in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw with Everton, Robertson acknowledged that it was "unfortunate" that Moreno sustained an injury, adding: "You don't want to see anybody getting injured. It's a team game and you want everyone to be as fit as possible. I hope he comes back quickly."

Yet the 23-year-old admitted that in the time Moreno is sidelined, he told the official Liverpool website he has "got to try and take my chance and try and make it hard for him [Moreno] to get back in."

Robertson insisted that he has "had to be patient" and "work hard in training", noting that it is "hard" not to be playing regularly but suggesting Liverpool have "such high quality" in Klopp's squad.

He said that even the players "who don't get in squads are still quality players" and admitted they must not take it personally and "can't feel hard done by", saying instead they must "keep working hard and take the chance when you have it."

"Hopefully, I can get a couple of games under my belt over the Christmas period and build confidence from the gaffer because the more games you play the more confidence he has in you," he added.

Robertson bemoans Reds' failure to make it a "comfortable afternoon"

Despite Robertson's personal delight at his return to the starting line-up, Liverpool succumbed to a frustrating draw after an avoidable late penalty was converted by Toffees captain Wayne Rooney to cancel out Mohamed Salah's first-half breakthrough.

The home side dominated proceedings, boasting 79 per-cent possession on L4, and Robertson acknowledged it as frustrating not to win the game.

"You can see how the two teams reacted to the draw. We were heads in hands and their fans were going wild. I think that shows what the performance was like," said the defender.

He insisted Liverpool's display was not "bad" but bemoaned that they "could have been clinical in front of goal" and "should have been more than 1-0 up at half-time."

Robertson continued: "If we were, I don't think they're coming back from it the way we performed second half. We need to be more clinical and on another day it could have been a comfortable afternoon."

He felt that Everton "never had any chances" besides the equalising penalty and suggested it as "one of the game where it wasn't meant to be."

"The last few weeks we've been so clinical and took every chance we've had. It just wasn't meant to be," he said, insisting Liverpool are "disappointed with the draw" but must "dust ourselves down and move on to Wednesday" against West Bromwich Albion.

"Unstoppable Salah gets fans off their seats"

Salah's strike was his 19th of the season across all competitions and his 13th in the Premier League, taking him back above Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the goalscoring charts.

Saluting the Egyptian's heroics, Robertson insisted that "everyone stands up" when he cuts in on his left foot "because they think it could be a goal."

"He just keeps on doing it time after time," the Scot said. "He had another few chances but his goals this season have been phenomenal. Probably not many expected him to score that many from the wing."

He said that they "need" the recently-crowned BBC African Footballer of the Year 2017 "to keep going" and said that if "all the other boys keep chipping in" then they will "be fine."