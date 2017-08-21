Manchester City vs Everton Live Score Stream in Premier League 2017 (0-0)

Everton Starting XI: Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Holgate, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Davies, Baines; Rooney, Calvert-Lewin.

Here is the Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Stones, Sane, Aguero, De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus.

Everton predicted starting lineup: Pickford, Martina, Keane, Jagielka, Williams, Baines, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Klaassen, Sandro, Wayne Rooney.

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo, David Silva, G. Jesus, Kun Aguero.

Despite returning to the pitch in the friendly against Girona, İlkay Gündoğan is in no rush to return to competitive action. "There's an international break in the next two weeks so there's plenty of time to use that for training, maybe another one or two games if it's possible. Then, hopefully, after that break I will be ready to join the team fully. When the manager and my team-mates need me, I want to be there."

Match Fact: Everton have not won at the Etihad Stadium since December 2010.

Manchester City lost 1-0 to Girona in Catalonia last week in a friendly between the two City Football Group clubs. İlkay Gündoğan returned to the pitch for the Citizens, while Bernardo Silva and Claudio Bravo also got extended playing time in the loss.

Koeman added: “I’m not worried about his fitness. Of course, as a player, you need game-time and need to play games in pre-season to get to 100 per cent. But his fitness is okay and he is a good professional.”

Although Everton's new signing Gylfi Sigurdsson is not completely match fit yet, his manager expects him to play a large role in a hectic week for the Blues. Koeman said: “He (Sigurdsson) will get time next week. We have a tough week coming up and he will be part of all the games next week.”

Everton face a hectic week of matches. After playing at the Etihad Monday night, the Blues face a return leg in Croatia in the Europa League and a trip to play Chelsea next weekend.

City manager Pep Guardiola on his club's 2-0 victory at Brighton: "We had chances in the first minutes and after the game was quieter, it's not easy to attack 10 guys in the box. We controlled the counter-attacks, we conceded just one chance in 90 minutes away from home and that's not easy in the Premier League."

Everton's manager Ronald Koeman after the victory over Stoke to open the season: "I'm happy with the points. Maybe every manager before the start of the season thinks that their team is ready and prepared but it was really a difficult game. It wasn't a good performance but it is the first that bought a few of nerves to the team and to the new signings. Stoke made it really difficult and if you now that, and you keep the clean sheet and the points at home, it is a perfect result."

Everton opened their league campaign with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at Goodison Park. Wayne Rooney scored the lone goal in the match in his return to his boyhood club.

Manchester City defeated Brighton and Hove Albion in their first match of the season by a score of 2-0 last weekend on the South Coast.

Match Fact: Man City have lost just one of their past 22 league home matches.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of this evening's match of Monday Night Premier League Action between Manchester City and Everton. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:00 PM BST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.