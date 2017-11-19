As Stoke and Brighton meet, who makes a combined XI?

Anthony Knockaert celebrates with teammate Gaetang Bong.Photo: Mike Hewitt, Getty Images.

After a draw against Leicester City, Mark Hughes is looking to get his side back to winning ways.

Brighton are looking to continue their good form, with 10 points from their last four games.

The Seagulls are looking like a strong side that could make things very hard for Stoke this Monday. Here is a combined XI from both teams.

In goal

Lee Grant is looking like the replacement for Jack Butland this Monday, as Butland broke his finger during the international break. Grant arrived on Stoke last season on loan from Derby County to replace the long-term injured Jack Butland. He did a great job, and even became the fans' player of the year.

Brighton keeper Matthew Ryan has already managed to grab four clean sheets this season. The goalkeeper is Brighton's number one reason of their recent succes. He made some outstanding saves in the games against Swansea and Southampton, and he'll be looking to continue his great form against Stoke. The Australian goalkeeper is the seagulls' record signing, he arrived in Brighton last summer for around 14 million pounds from Spanish side Valencia.

Lee Grant hasn't played any matches in the last two months. Matthew Ryan has been in great form, and will be the goalkeeper in this combined XI.

A strong defense

Erik Pieters has been a solid left-back for Stoke in their first 11 games of the season. The Dutchmen was very important for the side in the 1-0 win against Arsenal, and the 2-2 draw against Manchester United. He started in almost every game of the last two years, and is therefore one of the most experienced players of the team so far. So he is the left-back of this team.

The first centre-half of the team, has to be Kurt Zouma. The Frenchmen arrived in Stoke on loan from Chelsea last summer, and has been making an amazing impact ever since. He was called up for the France national team in their last World Cup qualifying games, when Raphael Varane got injured.

Lewis Dunk is the second centre-half in the team. The 25-year-old has had an amazing season so far. He has been the main part of Brighton's strong defense. The Englishman has played in every Premier League match for Brighton so far, and there have even been some talks about him being called up for the England squad.

The 37 year old Spaniard Bruno, is the right-back for this team. He has been brilliant for Brighton last season in the Championship, and has been doing impressively well in the Premier League this season. Stoke have been using Mame Biram Diouf at right-back for the biggest part of the season. But because of the goals that he scored when he entered a more attacking position, Mark Hughes was forced to put him back in a more attacking position.

The midfield

Davy Pröpper is the first midfielder in this team. The Dutchmen joined Brighton this summer from Dutch side PSV for a fee of 12 million pounds, and he has been in the starting line-up ever since. He won't be seen in the box very often, but he's very strong at defending, which helps the side out a lot. Davy had some Champions League experience back in his time at PSV, they almost made it to the quarter finals in the 2015/16 season, but they were beaten on penalty's by Spanish giants Atlético Madrid

Darren Fletcher is the second midfielder of the team. The 36 year old Scott was amazing in his time at Manchester United, and couldn't be not included in this team. He joined Stoke on a free transfer from West Bromwich Albion, when his contract there expired. At first the fans weren't to sure about the signing, mostly because of his age. But after a few games, the midfielder was already one of the most important players of the side. When Ryan Shawcross got injured, Darren even got to wear the captain's armband.

Pascal Groß is the third and final midfielder of the team. His first 11 Premier League games have been brilliant, giving five assists and scoring two goals. The German even was in the player of the month shortlist for the month October.

Attackers

The first attacker of the team, had to be Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The attacker joined Stoke from German side Schalke 04, after his contract there expired. He had some amazing performances in his first few games, including a brace against Manchester United. The player from Cameroon always brings a spark to the team he plays in, and after his great start, he couldn't be left out of the team.

The striker of this team, doesn't start very often. But, when he comes of the bench, he always has a massive impact. Peter Crouch is once more on of the most important players of Stoke. The Englishman is the club's current top scorer, and it isn't looking like he's going to stop doing that until he's at least 40 years old.

Anthony Knockaert is the final player in this team. The Frenchmen was last's seasons player of the season from the Championship, after he lifted Brighton to the second place. He had a slow start to the season, but in the last two games, Anthony has been on fire again.