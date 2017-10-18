Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer excited for Leicester City reunion

Nathan Dyer in action for Swansea. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer has spoken of his excitement to face his old side Leicester City when the two meet on Saturday.

Dyer was part of the Leicester squad that won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season, while on loan from Swansea.

Leicester was also the side that Dyer tore his Achilles against last season, in his last appearance before last week’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

Big game for Dyer

“It will be a big moment for me if I am involved this weekend,” said Dyer.

“Not only because Leicester were the side I was playing against when I suffered my injury but because I spent time there and helped win the title against all odds.”

While Dyer was mainly a squad player during his time at Leicester, he did make several key contributions including scoring the winning goal against Aston Villa.

“It will be a weird game for me to go into, though it will be nice to see some old faces.”

Swans looking for back-to-back wins

The 29-year-old went on to say: “It is important to get back-to-back wins, in the past we have made the Liberty Stadium a fortress and re-established ourselves.

“Last Saturday’s win is the bench mark.” The winger claimed. “We need to make sure we apply ourselves like this every week.”

Swansea however will be wary of Leicester, having recently sacked their manager Craig Shakespeare. Michael Appleton will be in charge for their trip to the Liberty Stadium.

Shakespeare was sacked after a very difficult opening schedule, but failure to beat West Brom at home on Monday sparked the Foxes’ board to make a decision.

Several big name managers have been linked with the job, but none will be in charge for Saturday’s game as Dyer faces off against his old teammates.