Pre match analysis: Could Watford take all three points against the Toffees?

Watford celebrating their goal in this fixture last year ( Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Saturdays encounter is a very crucial game for both sides as both have dipped in form lately. With Watford missing key man Roberto Pereyra due to suspension and Everton missing their £25 million signing Yannick Bolasie due to a ACL knee injury both teams will be battling it out and wanting all three points.

Prödl vs Lukaku

Romelu Lukaka will be looking to score his eighth goal of this campaign as he currently lead's Everton’s goalscoring chart this season. With Sebastian Prödl being in the team for all of Watford’s clean sheets this season, he will be looking to cause trouble for the Belgium international.

However, with Prödl not playing in the two teams last encounter which ended in a 1-1 draw, it will be a new challenge for him as he last played against Everton over a year ago in Watford opening game on last season.

As well as Prödl and Lukaku being a big battle on the pitch, Troy Deeney will have a tough time getting his100th goal for Watford on Saturday against one of the Premier Leagues top defenders Leighton Baines.

Watford tactics on the pitch

Walter Mazzarri came to Watford bringing a solid 3-5-2 formation, however has changed it around a bit and went for a 4-4-2 formation last time out against West Bromwich Albion. The Hornets have had their ups and downs this beating some of the league’s top teams and losing to some teams that with the side Watford have, they should win comfortably.

Watford star man this season has been Ètienne Capoue who has run the Watford midfield and is their top goal scorer netting five goals this season. He will be sure to cause trouble for the Everton midfield come Saturday.

Watford may start with a 4-4-2 formation, however with playing that in their last game and not getting all three points, Mazzarri may revert back to the Italian style 3-5-2 which could see a more attacking style of play.

Everton’s poor run of form

Everton have only won two of their last ten league games under Ronald Koeman and have failed to win on the road since beating Sunderland 3-0 in earlier this season. They have also only won two of their last ten games but still sit 8th in the league table.

How the Everton should play

Everton lined up with a 4-4-2 formation in their last game which saw them grab a point against Manchester United and it looks like they will line up the same way against Watford. With Bolasie out injured it looks like Enner Valencia will be replacing him in that midfield.

Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas look likely to start up top for the Toffees with a solid four man midfield behind them.