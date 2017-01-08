Watford interested in Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley

Cleverley in action against Manchester United (Photo: Lawrence Griffiths/ Getty Images)

Watford are believed to be interested in Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley in a bid to bring in players to solve their recent injury crisis.

Several other clubs including Premier League rivals Burnley are believed to be interested in the out-of-favour former Manchester United player.

It has been reported in the Daily Mail that Cleverley is set for a loan move to Vicarage Road in a bid to get more game time.

Midfielder could join Hornets

The midfielder played over 50 games for the Red Devils and during his seven years at Old Trafford, he had four loan spells, including one with Watford in the 2009-10 season.

Cleverley played 33 times and scored 11 goals in his season with the Hornets and a move to join Walter Mazzarri’s side on loan or as a permanent deal could make sense for both parties.

“Watford may enquire again at the end of the window in the hope Cleverley will be allowed to leave on loan,” the report in the newspaper said.

Championship sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also reported to be interested in the Everton playmaker, but the midfielder may favour a move to a Premier League outfit.

Mazzarri’s side need signings

Cleverley, who came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, has struggled for playing time this season, having only made 10 appearances in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old joined the Toffees back in 2015 on a free transfer and in his debut season, he played 22 times and scored twice.

Watford have slipped to 14th in the league after losing four of their last five league games before their 2-0 win over Championship side Burton Albion in the FA Cup.

Christian Kabasele turned home Brandon Mason’s cross to put the Hornets ahead, and summer-signing Jerome Sinclair added a second 13 minutes before the end.