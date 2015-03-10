Porto 4-0 Basel (5-1): Swiss side crumble as Porto dominate second leg.

Porto hammered Basel 4-0 at the Estadio De Dragao as they convicingly finished the tie off 5-1 on aggregate, to reach the UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals for the first time since 2009. Yassine Brahimi fired the hosts ahead early on, with Hector Herrera doubling the lead shortly after half time. Carlos Casemiro was quick to make it three with a stunning free kick, whilst Vincent Aboubakar completed the rout.

After the 1-1 draw in Switzerland three weeks ago, the hosts knew that there was work to be done and quickly set about attacking Basel. They created early chances, and Brahimi opened the scoring after just 14 minutes with a delightful free kick into the top hand corner.

There was concern for the home side after full-back Danilo, a reported Real Madrid target, went down with an injury after clashing heads with his 'keeper Fabiano. He was replaced by Bruno Martins Indi, and taken to hospital to assess the issue. The didn't deter Porto from creating chances, as Aboubakar's long range shot whistled narrowly over the bar. Basel captain Marco Streller had their only chance of the half, heading over from close range.

It didn't take the Portugese side long to extend their advantage after the break, with Herrera volleying home to make it 2-0 after some excellent work again from Brahimi on the edge of the area.. It then took less than 10 minutes for them to add another, Casemiro curling home a magical free kick from all of 30 yards out.

Basel struggled to muster a response and Porto were calm in their lead, making total sure of the game with 15 minutes left as Aboubakar scored their fourth of the evening. The striker, starting in place of injured Columbian Jackson Martinez, ran clear of the defence before smashing the ball past goalkeeper Vaclik from just outside the box.

Things were looking bleak for Basel and their night got even worse as veteran defender Walter Samuel was sent off with just minutes remaining. The Argentinian center back had looked poor in the first leg, conceding a penalty and was poor once again before finally recieving his second yellow card.

For Porto, they look forward to a first Champions League Quarter Final in six years, whilst Basel will have to turn their attentions to the league and cup in Switzerland, after being rolled over with ease by the Portugese giants.